Haitian Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fhf.ht

Address

26,

rue Mercier-Laham,

Delmas 60,

Delmas,

PORT-AU-PRINCE

Haiti

Contact

Phone: +509/2914 7474

Email:info@fhf.ht

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Luis HERNANDEZ

General Secretary

Carlo MARCELIN

Patrick MASSENAT

Media And Communication Manager

Louis CHARLES

Technical Director

Pierre CHERY

National Coach Men

Sebastien MIGNE

National Coach Women

Frederic GONCALVES

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Wilson TILUS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Wilson TILUS

Referee Coordinator

Joseph Marckingson NATOUX

Futsal Coordinator

Frederic AUPONT

Haiti Ranking

Haiti Men's Ranking
Haiti Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
88
China PR
China PR
China PR
1273.78
89
Syria
Syria
Syria
1265.51
90
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1262.50
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1246.88

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
51
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
55
Panama
Panama
Panama
1443.42

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Haitian Football Federation

Updates from the Haitian Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
11 Jul 2023
Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Campaigns
Football to highlight social causes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
30 Jun 2023
USA forward Sophia Smith (11) celebrates after scoring during their women's international friendly football match between the USA and Nigeria at Children's Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, on September 3, 2022. (Photo by Tim VIZER / AFP) (Photo by TIM VIZER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Leaders stand firm, fresh faces join the fray
24 Mar 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 13: General view inside the Studio prior to the FIFA Training Centre (FTC) Studio Filming at HoF, the Home of FIFA on June 13, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
FIFA files appeal to Swiss Federal Tribunal against CAS award in proceedings involving Yves Jean-Bart
20 Mar 2023
