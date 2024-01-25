Haitian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fhf.ht
Address
26,
rue Mercier-Laham,
Delmas 60,
Delmas,
PORT-AU-PRINCE
Haiti
Contact
Phone: +509/2914 7474
Email:info@fhf.ht
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Luis HERNANDEZ
General Secretary
Carlo MARCELIN
Patrick MASSENAT
Media And Communication Manager
Louis CHARLES
Technical Director
Pierre CHERY
National Coach Men
Sebastien MIGNE
National Coach Women
Frederic GONCALVES
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Wilson TILUS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Wilson TILUS
Referee Coordinator
Joseph Marckingson NATOUX
Futsal Coordinator
Frederic AUPONT
Haiti Ranking
Haiti Men's Ranking
Haiti Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
88
China PR
China PR
1273.78
89
Syria
Syria
1265.51
90
Haiti
Haiti
1262.50
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Uganda
Uganda
1246.88
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
51
South Africa
South Africa
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
55
Panama
Panama
1443.42
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Haitian Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
11 Jul 2023