Guyana Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.gffonline.com
Address
Lot 17 Dadanawa Street Section "K" Campbellville,
GEORGETOWN
Guyana
Contact
Phone: +592/227 8758
Email:info@guyanafootball.org
Fax: +592/225 2096
Organisation
President
Wayne FORDE
Vice President
Dion INNISS
Jullian LOVELL
Rawlston ADAMS
General Secretary
Ian ALVES
Technical Director
Bryan JOSEPH
National Coach Men
Jamaal SHABAZZ
National Coach Women
Omar KHAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Dion INNISS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lenval Antoney PEART
Referee Coordinator
Lenval Antoney PEART
Guyana Ranking
Guyana Men's Ranking
Guyana Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
155
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60
156
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
88
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1252.55
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
15 Mar 2024
