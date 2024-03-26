Guyana Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.gffonline.com

Address

Lot 17 Dadanawa Street Section "K" Campbellville,

GEORGETOWN

Guyana

Contact

Phone: +592/227 8758

Email:info@guyanafootball.org

Fax: +592/225 2096

Organisation

President

Wayne FORDE

Vice President

Dion INNISS

Jullian LOVELL

Rawlston ADAMS

General Secretary

Ian ALVES

Technical Director

Bryan JOSEPH

National Coach Men

Jamaal SHABAZZ

National Coach Women

Omar KHAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Dion INNISS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lenval Antoney PEART

Referee Coordinator

Lenval Antoney PEART

Guyana Ranking

Guyana Men's Ranking
Guyana Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
155
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60
156
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
88
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1252.55
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Guyana Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Players and staff of Guinea celebrate victory in the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Vanuatu at King Abdullah Sports City on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Historic FIFA Series commences with African nations impressing
21 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
19 Mar 2024
