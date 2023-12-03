Guam Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.guamfa.com
Address
P.O. Box 20008,
96921 BARRIGADA
Guam
Contact
Phone: +1-671/637 4321
Email:info@theguamfa.com
Fax: +1-671/637 4323
Organisation
President
Valentino SAN GIL
Vice President
George LAI
General Secretary
Joseph F. CEPEDA
Treasurer
JANG Eun Sung
Media And Communication Manager
Jill ESPIRITU
Technical Director
Ross AWA
National Coach Men
Ross AWA
National Coach Women
Kirstin THOMPSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joseph ROBERTO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
George STEWART
Referee Coordinator
George STEWART
Futsal Coordinator
Fred ALIG
Guam Ranking
Guam Men's Ranking
Guam Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
99
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Guam Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.