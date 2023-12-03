Guam Football Association

Guam Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.guamfa.com

Address

P.O. Box 20008,

96921 BARRIGADA

Guam

Contact

Phone: +1-671/637 4321

Email:info@theguamfa.com

Fax: +1-671/637 4323

Organisation

President

Valentino SAN GIL

Vice President

George LAI

General Secretary

Joseph F. CEPEDA

Treasurer

JANG Eun Sung

Media And Communication Manager

Jill ESPIRITU

Technical Director

Ross AWA

National Coach Men

Ross AWA

National Coach Women

Kirstin THOMPSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joseph ROBERTO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

George STEWART

Referee Coordinator

George STEWART

Futsal Coordinator

Fred ALIG

Guam Ranking

Guam Men's Ranking
Guam Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
99
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Guam Football Association

Updates from the Guam Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

BARRIGADA, GUAM - DECEMBER 03: A group photo during the FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit to Guam at Guam Football Association Headquarters on December 03, 2023 in Barrigada, Guam. (Photo by Jacques Masangkay/FIFA)
President
FIFA President praises development of football in Guam on his first-ever visit
3 Dec 2023
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 17: FIFA Technical Consultant Juan Pablo Ángel poses with attendees for a group photo during Football for Schools at Princess Ramada Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
Football for Schools
Top marks for Football For Schools in 2022
28 Dec 2022
HARMON, GUAM – MAY 07: Talofofo Elementary School students celebrate a goal against the Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School during the FIFA Football 4 Schools Festival Jamboree at the Guam Football Association National Training Center on May 7, 2022 in Harmon, Guam. (Photo by Jill Espiritu/Guam Football Association)
Guam Football Association
FIFA Foundation Football for Schools launches in Guam
7 May 2022
PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2022,GUAM,SYRIA,Sharjah Stadium,07 Jun, 2021,13 - THAER KROUMA,3 - KHALED KURDAGHLI,20 - MARDEK MRDKIAN,
Tournaments
Syria advance to next round, IR Iran back on track
7 Jun 2021
Samantha Kaufman, No. 5 in white, marches out with the Guam women's national team starting 11 players selected to play against Korea Republic during the EAFF E-1 Football Championship Preliminary Competition Round 2 in Hong Kong - Picture courtesy of Guam FA
Football Development
From California to Guam: Kaufman's inspiring adventure
23 Apr 2021
