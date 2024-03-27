Guinean Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.feguifoot.com
Address
Temenetaye,
Commune de Kaloum,
CONAKRY
Guinea
Contact
Phone: +224/622 45 50 59
Email:contact@feguifoot.com
Fax: +33-13/429 6092
Organisation
President
Bouba SAMPIL
Vice President
Mamadou BARRY
General Secretary
Ibrahima BLASCO BARRY
Treasurer
Aboubacar SOUMAH
Media And Communication Manager
Mamadouba CAMARA
Technical Director
Lape BANGOURA
National Coach Men
Kaba DIAWARA
National Coach Women
Sekou KABA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mariama DIALLO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Aboubacar DOUMBOUYA
Referee Coordinator
Aboubacar DOUMBOUYA
Futsal Coordinator
Ousmane BERETE
Guinea Ranking
Guinea Men's Ranking
Guinea Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
74
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1333.17
75
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45
78
Honduras
Honduras
1311.43
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
140
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
1068.52
141
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1059.98
142
Guinea
Guinea
1057.39
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23
144
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
15 Mar 2024
