Guinean Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.feguifoot.com

Address

Temenetaye,

Commune de Kaloum,

CONAKRY

Guinea

Contact

Phone: +224/622 45 50 59

Email:contact@feguifoot.com

Fax: +33-13/429 6092

Organisation

President

Bouba SAMPIL

Vice President

Mamadou BARRY

General Secretary

Ibrahima BLASCO BARRY

Treasurer

Aboubacar SOUMAH

Media And Communication Manager

Mamadouba CAMARA

Technical Director

Lape BANGOURA

National Coach Men

Kaba DIAWARA

National Coach Women

Sekou KABA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mariama DIALLO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Aboubacar DOUMBOUYA

Referee Coordinator

Aboubacar DOUMBOUYA

Futsal Coordinator

Ousmane BERETE

Guinea Ranking

Guinea Men's Ranking
Guinea Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
74
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1333.17
75
Israel
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45
78
Honduras
Honduras
Honduras
1311.43

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
140
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
1068.52
141
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1059.98
142
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1057.39
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23
144
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Guinean Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Players and staff of Guinea celebrate victory in the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Vanuatu at King Abdullah Sports City on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Historic FIFA Series commences with African nations impressing
21 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
Related Stories
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - JANUARY 13: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with Guinean Football Association President Aboubacar Sampil during a visit to Ivory Coast for AFCON 2023 on January 13, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi - FIFA/FIFA via APO)
President
FIFA President hears ambitious plans for Guinean football from new FGF President
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
Football for Schools Launch in Guinea
Football for Schools
Gold star for Guinea with Football for Schools