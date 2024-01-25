Guatemalan Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fedefutguate.gt
Address
2a. Calle 15-57,
Zona 15,
Boulevard Vista Hermosa,
01015 GUATEMALA CITY
Guatemala
Contact
Phone: +502/2315 7777
Email:info@fedefutguate.org
Fax: +502/2315 7780
Organisation
President
Gerardo PAIZ
Vice President
Carlos FERNANDEZ
Victor GARCIA
General Secretary
William MARTINEZ
Treasurer
Juan Carlos BARRAGAN
Media And Communication Manager
Alex ARGUETA
Technical Director
Carlos ESTRADA
National Coach Men
Luis Fernando TENA
National Coach Women
Karla ALEMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gerardo PAIZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jose Luis CAMARGO
Referee Coordinator
Carlos FUENTES
Futsal Coordinator
Hector ARAGON
Guatemala Ranking
Guatemala Men's Ranking
Guatemala Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48
107
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
81
Mali
Mali
1272.76
82
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1272.15
15 Mar 2024
