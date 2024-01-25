Guatemalan Football Association

Guatemalan Football Association
Contact

Official Site

www.fedefutguate.gt

Address

2a. Calle 15-57,

Zona 15,

Boulevard Vista Hermosa,

01015 GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemala

Phone: +502/2315 7777

Email:info@fedefutguate.org

Fax: +502/2315 7780

President

Gerardo PAIZ

Vice President

Carlos FERNANDEZ

Victor GARCIA

General Secretary

William MARTINEZ

Treasurer

Juan Carlos BARRAGAN

Media And Communication Manager

Alex ARGUETA

Technical Director

Carlos ESTRADA

National Coach Men

Luis Fernando TENA

National Coach Women

Karla ALEMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gerardo PAIZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jose Luis CAMARGO

Referee Coordinator

Carlos FUENTES

Futsal Coordinator

Hector ARAGON

Guatemala Men's Ranking
Guatemala Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48
107
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
81
Mali
Mali
Mali
1272.76
82
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1272.15

15 Mar 2024

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
FIFA Forward in Guatemala
FIFA Forward Impact Map
FEDEFUT renovates its pitch with FIFA Forward support
7 Aug 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani during the CONCACAF 38th Ordinary Congress on February 25, 2023 in Antigua City, Guatemala. (Photo Courtesy of Miguel Gutierrez/CONCACAF)
President
FIFA President congratulates Victor Montagliani on re-election as Concacaf president
25 Feb 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino at XXII UNCAF Ordinary Congress on February 24, 2023 in Antigua, Guatemala. (Photo by Salvadoran Football Association)
President
Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2026™ will ‘change the balance in football’
25 Feb 2023
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA - AUGUST 25: A group photo during the FIFA Talent Development Scheme Knowledge Exchange Workshop aside the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 at Hilton Garden Inn on August 25, 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical
FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme takes centre stage in Costa Rica
5 Sept 2022
