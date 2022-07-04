Gambia Football Federation

Gambia Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.gambiaff.org

Address

Kanifing Layout,

00220 SERE KUNDA

Gambia

Contact

Phone: +220/996 5578

Email:info@gambiaff.org

Fax: +220/449 4802

Organisation

President

Lamin Kaba BAJO

Vice President

Bakary JAMMEH

General Secretary

Lamin M. JASSEY

Treasurer

Kemo CEESAY

Media And Communication Manager

Bakary B. BALDEH

Technical Director

Sang NDONG

National Coach Women

Yahya MANNEH

Referee Coordinator

Seedy MANNEH

Futsal Coordinator

Alhagie FAYE

The Gambia Ranking

The Gambia Men's Ranking
The Gambia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
128
Niger
Niger
Niger
1127.75
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Gambia Football Federation

Updates from the Gambia Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Coaching Course U17 women´s league – Gambia
Women's Football
The start of a new chapter for women’s football in Gambia
4 Jul 2022
Senegal winners of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Final match between Senegal and Egypt held at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 06 February 2022 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
World Ranking
Lions and Canucks hit new highs
10 Feb 2022
he Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with FIFA on Monday 28 June started a four-day capacity building seminar for women’s football administrators at the National Technical Training Centre. The virtual course brought together 24 participants from women’s football clubs, allied associations, regional associations and the women’s football committee aimed at broadening the competencies of women’s football managers in football administration.
Organisation
Empowering Gambia to grow Women’s Football
3 Jul 2021
he Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with FIFA on Monday 28 June started a four-day capacity building seminar for women’s football administrators at the National Technical Training Centre. The virtual course brought together 24 participants from women’s football clubs, allied associations, regional associations and the women’s football committee aimed at broadening the competencies of women’s football managers in football administration.
he Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with FIFA on Monday 28 June started a four-day capacity building seminar for women’s football administrators at the National Technical Training Centre. The virtual course brought together 24 participants from women’s football clubs, allied associations, regional associations and the women’s football committee aimed at broadening the competencies of women’s football managers in football administration.
he Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with FIFA on Monday 28 June started a four-day capacity building seminar for women’s football administrators at the National Technical Training Centre. The virtual course brought together 24 participants from women’s football clubs, allied associations, regional associations and the women’s football committee aimed at broadening the competencies of women’s football managers in football administration.
The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with FIFA on Monday 28th June started a four-day capacity building seminar for women’s football administrators at the National Technical Training Center in Old Yundum. The virtual course brought together 24 participants from all spectrum of women’s football including clubs, allied associations, regional associations and the women’s football committee aimed at widening the horizon of a competent and skilled women’s football managers in football administration.
+2
The Gambia
FIFA Women's Football Capacity Building Workshop
2 Jul 2021
BREDA, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 27: Rose Lavelle of USA celebrates with teammate Christen Press after scoring her team's first goal during the International Friendly match between Netherlands Women and USA Women at Rat Verlegh Stadion on November 27, 2020 in Breda, Netherlands. Sporting stadiums around Netherlands remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Malta join the party, USA stay top
18 Dec 2020
Related Stories
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - SEPTEMBER 29: Penda Bah of Gambia lies on the pitch during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2012 group B match between Gambia and France at Dalga Arena on September 29, 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Steve Bardens - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
History-making Bah dreaming big with Gambia
Tournaments
Match Highlights: Angola v Gambia (10 September 2019)
Action from Comoros match against Togo on Friday 06 September 2019. Photo courtesy of Comoros FA
Tournaments
Advantage Angola as Comoros and Togo share spoils
Ismailia, Benin, Egypt - Sessi octave D almeida of Benin and Judilson Mamadu Tuncara Gomes of Guinea Bissau challenging for the ball during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Benin and Guinea-Bissau at the Ismailia stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on June 29,2019. Benin v Guinea-Bissau - 2019 African Cup of Nations
Tournaments
Africa’s race to Qatar 2022 set to begin
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: The World Cup Trophy is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
Early miles of African marathon to Qatar laid out
FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Gambia
Organisation
FIFA President and Secretary General continue West African tour in The Gambia