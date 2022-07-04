Gambia Football Federation
Official Sitewww.gambiaff.org
Address
Kanifing Layout,
00220 SERE KUNDA
Gambia
Contact
Phone: +220/996 5578
Email:info@gambiaff.org
Fax: +220/449 4802
Organisation
President
Lamin Kaba BAJO
Vice President
Bakary JAMMEH
General Secretary
Lamin M. JASSEY
Treasurer
Kemo CEESAY
Media And Communication Manager
Bakary B. BALDEH
Technical Director
Sang NDONG
National Coach Women
Yahya MANNEH
Referee Coordinator
Seedy MANNEH
Futsal Coordinator
Alhagie FAYE
The Gambia Ranking
The Gambia Men's Ranking
The Gambia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
128
Niger
Niger
1127.75
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
15 Mar 2024
+2
The Gambia
FIFA Women's Football Capacity Building Workshop
2 Jul 2021