Organisation
President
Pierre MOUNGUENGUI
Vice President
Robert MANGOLLO-MVOULOU
General Secretary
Yoland MAVOUROULOU
Treasurer
Edgard MOUKOUMBI
Media And Communication Manager
Guy Robert BINGOUMA
Technical Director
Claude MBOUROUNOT
National Coach Men
Thierry MOUYOUMA
National Coach Women
Tristan MOMBO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Yves ROPONAT
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jean-Bernard MAMBANA
Referee Coordinator
Yves ROPONAT
Futsal Coordinator
Gabin NZOGO MINTSA
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
82
Bahrain
Bahrain
1297.32
83
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1289.90
84
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
142
Guinea
Guinea
1057.39
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23
144
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
15 Mar 2024
