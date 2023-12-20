Gabonese Football Federation

Gabonese Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fegafoot.ga

Address

Boîte postale 181,

LIBREVILLE

Gabon

Contact

Email:fegafoot@hotmail.fr

Fax: +241/70 49 92

Organisation

President

Pierre MOUNGUENGUI

Vice President

Robert MANGOLLO-MVOULOU

General Secretary

Yoland MAVOUROULOU

Treasurer

Edgard MOUKOUMBI

Media And Communication Manager

Guy Robert BINGOUMA

Technical Director

Claude MBOUROUNOT

National Coach Men

Thierry MOUYOUMA

National Coach Women

Tristan MOMBO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Yves ROPONAT

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jean-Bernard MAMBANA

Referee Coordinator

Yves ROPONAT

Futsal Coordinator

Gabin NZOGO MINTSA

Gabon Ranking

Gabon Men's Ranking
Gabon Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
82
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bahrain
1297.32
83
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1289.90
84
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
142
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1057.39
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23
144
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 20: Logo during the 71st FIFA Virtual Congress & Council meeting at the Home of FIFA on May 20, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Ethics Committee
Ethics Committee opens formal proceedings against Gabonese football officials charged with sexual abuse
3 May 2022
Senegal winners of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Final match between Senegal and Egypt held at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 06 February 2022 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
World Ranking
Lions and Canucks hit new highs
10 Feb 2022
Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Said Al-Wensh of Egypt and Mohamed Soula of Libya challenge for possession during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Omar Marmoush of Egypt celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Ismael Bennacer of Algeria on the attack during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger held at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+6
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 Oct 2021
LATER TODAY: African Draw for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers - Round 2
Tournaments
African draw promises entertainment and excitement
21 Jan 2020
