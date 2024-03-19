Fiji Football Association

Fiji Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fijifootball.com.fj

Address

Taramati Street,

Vatuwaqa,

P.O. Box 2514,

SUVA

Fiji

Contact

Phone: +679/330 0453

Email:ceo@fijifootball.com.fj

Fax: +679/330 4642

Organisation

President

Rajesh PATEL

Vice President

Edwin CHAND

Girja PRASAD

Jitendra KUMAR

Jitendra REDDY

Ravindra SWAMY

Susan WISE

Yogeshwar SINGH

General Secretary

Mohammed YUSUF

Treasurer

Ravindra SWAMY

Media And Communication Manager

Moiz MUNIF

Technical Director

Timo JANKOWSKI

National Coach Men

Rob SHERMAN

National Coach Women

Angeline CHUA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Avinesh NARAYAN

Referee Coordinator

Avinesh NARAYAN

Futsal Coordinator

Mira SAHIB

Fiji Ranking

Fiji Men's Ranking
Fiji Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
168
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
70
Israel
Israel
Israel
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
73
Albania
Albania
Albania
1331.86
74
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Fiji Football Association

Updates from the Fiji Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
The teams come out to the field. OFC's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier Stage 1, Match Day Two, American Samoa v Tonga, Loto-Tonga Soka Centre, Tonga, Wednesday 2nd September 2015. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Commercial
FIFA+ becomes the official global home of OFC competitions
28 Feb 2024
HONG KONG, CHINA - DECEMBER 08: F4S Partical Session and F4s Challage match during the Football for Schools at HK Jockey Club National Training Centre on December 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/FIFA)
Football for Schools
FIFA Football for Schools celebrates UN International Day of Education
24 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
BA, FIJI - NOVEMBER 29: FIFA Football for Schools Workshop Day 2 on November 29, 2023 in Ba, Fiji. (Photo Courtesty of Fiji Football Association)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools scores in Fiji
29 Nov 2023
