Fiji Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.fijifootball.com.fj
Address
Taramati Street,
Vatuwaqa,
P.O. Box 2514,
SUVA
Fiji
Contact
Phone: +679/330 0453
Email:ceo@fijifootball.com.fj
Fax: +679/330 4642
Organisation
President
Rajesh PATEL
Vice President
Edwin CHAND
Girja PRASAD
Jitendra KUMAR
Jitendra REDDY
Ravindra SWAMY
Susan WISE
Yogeshwar SINGH
General Secretary
Mohammed YUSUF
Treasurer
Ravindra SWAMY
Media And Communication Manager
Moiz MUNIF
Technical Director
Timo JANKOWSKI
National Coach Men
Rob SHERMAN
National Coach Women
Angeline CHUA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Avinesh NARAYAN
Referee Coordinator
Avinesh NARAYAN
Futsal Coordinator
Mira SAHIB
Fiji Ranking
Fiji Men's Ranking
Fiji Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
168
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
70
Israel
Israel
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
73
Albania
Albania
1331.86
74
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
15 Mar 2024
