Ethiopian Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ethiopiaff.org

Address

Addis Ababa Stadium,

P.O. Box 1080,

1000 ADDIS ABEBA

Ethiopia

Contact

Phone: +251-11/515 6205

Email:ethiopianfootballfederation@gmail.com

Fax: +251-11/551 5899

Organisation

President

Isayas Jira BOSHO

Vice President

Dagne KEBEDE

General Secretary

Bahiru Tilahun LIMENIH

Treasurer

Nebiyou Demissie ABEBE

Media And Communication Manager

Abrham Gebremariam ABAWA

Technical Director

Daniel GEBREMARIAM

National Coach Men

Gebremedhin Haile BITEW

National Coach Women

Firew ASEFA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sherefa Delecho MALEBO

Referee Coordinator

Mulugeta Mesganaw AYEHU

Ethiopia Ranking

Ethiopia Men's Ranking
Ethiopia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
142
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
145
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
123
Honduras
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Ethiopian Football Federation

Updates from the Ethiopian Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 15: Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura, partakes in a group photo at a FIFA Football For Schools event on November 15, 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football for Schools
Secretary General praises "commitment to youth" as Football for Schools launches in Ethiopia
17 Nov 2023
DIRE DAWA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 16: Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura, partakes in a group photo at the launch of a FIFA Football For Schools event on November 16, 2023 in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia. (Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General pays return visit to Dire Dawa in Ethiopia
16 Nov 2023
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in Ethiopia. Photo: Ethiopian Football Federation
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General pledges support for youth football in Ethiopia
9 Nov 2022
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of the action during the African School Champions Cup 2022 Boy's Group Phase match between Democratic Republic Of Congo and Ethiopia on February 19, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
Festival atmosphere as African Schools Champions Cup opens in style
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 18: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura with Senegal players during Safeguarding activity for PMAs ahead of the African School Champions Cup 2022 on February 18, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
FIFA Secretary General joins social development sessions in Kinshasa
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 17: DR Congo team celebrate during the team arrivals prior to the African School Champions Cup 2022 on February 17, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
African schools looking to emulate heroes on Kinshasa adventure
The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup trophy.
FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™
Costa Rica in sight for Africa’s final four
Ciro Immobile of Italy celebrate after score the goal during the Qualification FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2022 soccer match Italy vs North Ireland in the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, 25 March 2021. Fotografo01 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xFotografo01x/xIPAx/xFotografo01x 0
World Ranking
Italy, Denmark climb as qualifiers make their mark
LATER TODAY: African Draw for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers - Round 2
Tournaments
African draw promises entertainment and excitement