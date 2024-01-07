Ethiopian Football Federation
Contact
Official Sitewww.ethiopiaff.org
Address
Addis Ababa Stadium,
P.O. Box 1080,
1000 ADDIS ABEBA
Ethiopia
Contact
Phone: +251-11/515 6205
Email:ethiopianfootballfederation@gmail.com
Fax: +251-11/551 5899
Organisation
President
Isayas Jira BOSHO
Vice President
Dagne KEBEDE
General Secretary
Bahiru Tilahun LIMENIH
Treasurer
Nebiyou Demissie ABEBE
Media And Communication Manager
Abrham Gebremariam ABAWA
Technical Director
Daniel GEBREMARIAM
National Coach Men
Gebremedhin Haile BITEW
National Coach Women
Firew ASEFA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sherefa Delecho MALEBO
Referee Coordinator
Mulugeta Mesganaw AYEHU
Ethiopia Ranking
Ethiopia Men's Ranking
Ethiopia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
142
Indonesia
Indonesia
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
145
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
123
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
15 Mar 2024
