Spanish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.rfef.es

Address

Ramón y Cajal,

s/n,

Apartado postal 385,

28232 LAS ROZAS

Spain

Contact

Phone: +34-91/495 9800

Email:rfef@rfef.es

Fax: +34-91/495 9801

Organisation

Acting President

Pedro ROCHA

Vice President

Antonio SUAREZ

Acting General Secretary

Elvira ANDRES

Treasurer

Eduardo BANDRES

Media And Communication Manager

Pablo GARCIA

Technical Director

Albert LUQUE

National Coach Men

Luis DE LA FUENTE

National Coach Women

Montse TOME

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luis MEDINA CANTALEJO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alberto UNDIANO

Referee Coordinator

Antonio RUBINOS PEREZ

Futsal Coordinator

Francisco SEDANO

Spain Ranking

Spain Men's Ranking
Spain Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Spain
Spain
Spain
1732.64
9
Italy
Italy
Italy
1718.82
10
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
1
Spain
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
England
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
Germany
2005.24

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Spanish Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
Make-or-break for Barcelona in the race to qualify for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 Mar 2024
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Mary Fowler of the Matildas poses for selfies with fans after the AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match between Australia and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park on November 1, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA makes new women's football digital marketing course available to Member Associations
8 Mar 2024
RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 11: During the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah on February 11, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Asia and Europe take centre stage in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ qualification race
4 Mar 2024
