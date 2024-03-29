Spanish Football Association
Official Sitewww.rfef.es
Address
Ramón y Cajal,
s/n,
Apartado postal 385,
28232 LAS ROZAS
Spain
Phone: +34-91/495 9800
Email:rfef@rfef.es
Fax: +34-91/495 9801
Organisation
Acting President
Pedro ROCHA
Vice President
Antonio SUAREZ
Acting General Secretary
Elvira ANDRES
Treasurer
Eduardo BANDRES
Media And Communication Manager
Pablo GARCIA
Technical Director
Albert LUQUE
National Coach Men
Luis DE LA FUENTE
National Coach Women
Montse TOME
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Luis MEDINA CANTALEJO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alberto UNDIANO
Referee Coordinator
Antonio RUBINOS PEREZ
Futsal Coordinator
Francisco SEDANO
Spain Ranking
Spain Men's Ranking
Spain Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Spain
Spain
1732.64
9
Italy
Italy
1718.82
10
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
England
England
2021.41
3
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
2005.24
15 Mar 2024
