Eritrean National Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.enffonline.com

Address

P.O. Box 3665,

ASMARA

Eritrea

Contact

Phone: +291-1/163 296

Email:enff@tse.com.er

Fax: +291-1/163 298

Organisation

President

Paulos Weldehaimanot ANDEMARIAM

Vice President

Negash TEKLIT

General Secretary

Mulugeta GEBREYESUS

Treasurer

Berhane FESSAHAIE

Media And Communication Manager

Yared ANDEBRHAN

Technical Director

Daniel YOHANNES

National Coach Men

Alemseghed EFREM

National Coach Women

Mekonnen ZEWDIE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luelseghed GHEBREMICHAEL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mensur MAERUF

Referee Coordinator

Mensur MAERUF

Futsal Coordinator

Alexander TESFAY

Eritrea Ranking

Eritrea Men's Ranking
Men

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months.

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.