Eritrean National Football Federation
Information
Official Sitewww.enffonline.com
Address
P.O. Box 3665,
ASMARA
Eritrea
Contact
Phone: +291-1/163 296
Email:enff@tse.com.er
Fax: +291-1/163 298
President
Paulos Weldehaimanot ANDEMARIAM
Vice President
Negash TEKLIT
General Secretary
Mulugeta GEBREYESUS
Treasurer
Berhane FESSAHAIE
Media And Communication Manager
Yared ANDEBRHAN
Technical Director
Daniel YOHANNES
National Coach Men
Alemseghed EFREM
National Coach Women
Mekonnen ZEWDIE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Luelseghed GHEBREMICHAEL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mensur MAERUF
Referee Coordinator
Mensur MAERUF
Futsal Coordinator
Alexander TESFAY
Eritrea Ranking
Men
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months.
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
