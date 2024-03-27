Egyptian Football Association
Official Sitewww.efa.com.eg
Address
5 Gabalaya Street,
El Gezira,
El Borg Post Office CAIRO
Egypt
Phone: +202/2735 1793
Email:efa_football@hotmail.com
Fax: +202/2736 7817
President
Gamal ALLAM
Vice President
Khaled EL DARANDALY
General Secretary
Walid EL ATTAR
Media And Communication Manager
Osama ISMAIL
Technical Director
Alaa NABIL
National Coach Men
HOSSAM HASSAN
MOHAMED YOUSSEF
National Coach Women
Mohamed GAMAL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Vitor MELO PEREIRA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ahmed ABOU
Referee Coordinator
Farid Mansour SULTAN
Egypt Ranking
Egypt Men's Ranking
Egypt Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
34
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28
36
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russia
Russia
1498.84
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
92
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
15 Mar 2024
