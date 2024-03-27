Egyptian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.efa.com.eg

Address

5 Gabalaya Street,

El Gezira,

El Borg Post Office CAIRO

Egypt

Contact

Phone: +202/2735 1793

Email:efa_football@hotmail.com

Fax: +202/2736 7817

Organisation

President

Gamal ALLAM

Vice President

Khaled EL DARANDALY

General Secretary

Walid EL ATTAR

Media And Communication Manager

Osama ISMAIL

Technical Director

Alaa NABIL

National Coach Men

HOSSAM HASSAN

MOHAMED YOUSSEF

National Coach Women

Mohamed GAMAL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Vitor MELO PEREIRA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ahmed ABOU

Referee Coordinator

Farid Mansour SULTAN

Egypt Ranking

Egypt Men's Ranking
Egypt Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
34
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28
36
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russia
Russia
Russia
1498.84

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
92
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Egyptian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 07: Ahmed Hegazy of Egypt battles for possession with Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group D match between Algeria and Egypt at Al Janoub Stadium on December 07, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ serves as Egypt’s pathway back to the FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
