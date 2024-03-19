Ecuadorian Football Association

Ecuadorian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fef.ec

Address

Av. Las Aguas y Calle Alianza,

P.O. Box 09-01-7447,

593 GUAYAQUIL

Ecuador

Contact

Phone: +593-42/880 610

Email:secretariageneral@fef.ec

Fax: +593-42/880 615

Organisation

President

Francisco EGAS

Vice President

Carlos MANZUR

General Secretary

Nicolas SOLINES

Treasurer

Marisol CORRAL

Media And Communication Manager

Cinthya BARATAU

Technical Director

Luis ROGGIERO

National Coach Men

Felix SANCHEZ

National Coach Women

Andres USME

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Nestor PITANA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Oswaldo SEGURA

Referee Coordinator

Luis VERA

Futsal Coordinator

Dimas PALMA

Ecuador Ranking

Ecuador Men's Ranking
Ecuador Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
29
Wales
Wales
Wales
1521.88
30
Poland
Poland
Poland
1520.24
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
32
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
33
Peru
Peru
Peru
1512.68

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
66
India
India
India
1389.02
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israel
Israel
Israel
1372.96

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Ecuadorian Football Association

Updates from the Ecuadorian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
The Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support associations in delivering grassroots and small-sided football events to boost the participation of young girls and promote existing competitions and programmes.
Women's Football
A special year for women’s football
3 Jan 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 77th CONMEBOL Ordinary Congress on November 3, 2023 n Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/FIFA)
President
Football has sent a message of unity with FIFA World Cup hosting decisions
3 Nov 2023
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ Draw - FIFA President's video message
President
FIFA President hails return of “inspiring” FIFA U-17 World Cup
15 Sept 2023
Related Stories
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view during the Final Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 Indonesia at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 15, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
PANAMA, PANAMA - MAY 17: A FIFA Forward Workshop on May 15 and May 16, 2023 in Panama, Panama. (Photo courtesy of FEPAFUT)
FIFA Forward
Americas member associations preparing for Forward 3.0
FMF National Referee Commission Director Armando Archundia, FIFA Member Associations Americas Regional Director Jair Bertoni, FEF Presidente Francisco Egas, FIFA Head of Refereeing Administration Patrick Graf, FEF Secretary General Nicolas Solines and FEF National Referee Commission Director Rogger Zambrano are seen during the final meeting of the collaboration between FEF, FMF and FIFA in Guayaquil, May 10, 2023. Photos: courtesy of FEF
FIFA Organisation
Ecuador steps up refereeing development thanks to Mexico agreement
Women’s Football Campaign in Quito, Ecuador
Women's Football
Ecuador supporting women’s youth football all the way
FIFA Technical Leadership Development Seminar for MA Technical Directors in Montevideo, Uruguay
Technical
South American Technical Directors develop leadership skills at FIFA seminar