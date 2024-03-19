Ecuadorian Football Association
Official Sitewww.fef.ec
Address
Av. Las Aguas y Calle Alianza,
P.O. Box 09-01-7447,
593 GUAYAQUIL
Ecuador
Phone: +593-42/880 610
Email:secretariageneral@fef.ec
Fax: +593-42/880 615
Organisation
President
Francisco EGAS
Vice President
Carlos MANZUR
General Secretary
Nicolas SOLINES
Treasurer
Marisol CORRAL
Media And Communication Manager
Cinthya BARATAU
Technical Director
Luis ROGGIERO
National Coach Men
Felix SANCHEZ
National Coach Women
Andres USME
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Nestor PITANA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Oswaldo SEGURA
Referee Coordinator
Luis VERA
Futsal Coordinator
Dimas PALMA
Ecuador Ranking
Ecuador Men's Ranking
Ecuador Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
29
Wales
Wales
1521.88
30
Poland
Poland
1520.24
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
32
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
33
Peru
Peru
1512.68
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
66
India
India
1389.02
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israel
Israel
1372.96
15 Mar 2024
