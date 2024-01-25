Dominica Football Association
Official Sitewww.dominicafa.com
Address
Patrick John Football House,
Bath Estate,
P.O. Box 1080,
ROSEAU
Dominica
Phone: +1-767/448 7577
Email:generalsecretary@dominicafa.org
Fax: +1-767/448 7587
President
Glen ETIENNE
Vice President
Ken GEORGE
General Secretary
Jarsmine VIDAL-MATTHEW
Treasurer
Dexter DUCREAY
Media And Communication Manager
Gerald GEORGE
Technical Director
Jerome BARDOUILLE
National Coach Men
Ellington SABIN
National Coach Women
Ronnie GUSTAVE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kurt CHRISTMAS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Nehron WILLIAMS
Referee Coordinator
Nehron WILLIAMS
Dominica Ranking
Dominica Men's Ranking
Dominica Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
178
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
180
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
181
Chad
Chad
920.37
182
Belize
Belize
918.68
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
162
Syria
Syria
931.42
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
876.50
15 Mar 2024
