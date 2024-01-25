Dominica Football Association

Dominica Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.dominicafa.com

Address

Patrick John Football House,

Bath Estate,

P.O. Box 1080,

ROSEAU

Dominica

Contact

Phone: +1-767/448 7577

Email:generalsecretary@dominicafa.org

Fax: +1-767/448 7587

Organisation

President

Glen ETIENNE

Vice President

Ken GEORGE

General Secretary

Jarsmine VIDAL-MATTHEW

Treasurer

Dexter DUCREAY

Media And Communication Manager

Gerald GEORGE

Technical Director

Jerome BARDOUILLE

National Coach Men

Ellington SABIN

National Coach Women

Ronnie GUSTAVE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kurt CHRISTMAS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Nehron WILLIAMS

Referee Coordinator

Nehron WILLIAMS

Dominica Ranking

Dominica Men's Ranking
Dominica Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
178
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
180
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
181
Chad
Chad
Chad
920.37
182
Belize
Belize
Belize
918.68

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
162
Syria
Syria
Syria
931.42
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
Niger
876.50

15 Mar 2024