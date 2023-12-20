Djiboutian Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.fdf.dj
Address
Centre Technique National,
Boîte postale 2694,
DJIBOUTI
Djibouti
Contact
Phone: +253/21 35 35 99
Email:fdf_1979@yahoo.fr
Fax: +253/21 35 35 88
Acting President
Mohamed YONIS
Vice President
Mohamed YONIS
General Secretary
Youssouf AHMED
Treasurer
Ali HARRED
Technical Director
Mohamed AFFASSEH
National Coach Men
Abdourahman OKIE
National Coach Women
Samy SMAILI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Djibouti Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
Updates from the Djiboutian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.