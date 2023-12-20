Djiboutian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fdf.dj

Address

Centre Technique National,

Boîte postale 2694,

DJIBOUTI

Djibouti

Contact

Phone: +253/21 35 35 99

Email:fdf_1979@yahoo.fr

Fax: +253/21 35 35 88

Organisation

Acting President

Mohamed YONIS

Vice President

Mohamed YONIS

General Secretary

Youssouf AHMED

Treasurer

Ali HARRED

Technical Director

Mohamed AFFASSEH

National Coach Men

Abdourahman OKIE

National Coach Women

Samy SMAILI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Djibouti Ranking

Djibouti Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Djiboutian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
General view of FIFA/AFD : Inclusive academies - Djibouti
Football Development
Mauritania, Malawi and Djibouti selected for FIFA/AFD inclusive football academies programme
8 Jun 2023
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 17: FIFA Technical Consultant Juan Pablo Ángel poses with attendees for a group photo during Football for Schools at Princess Ramada Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
Football for Schools
Top marks for Football For Schools in 2022
28 Dec 2022
FRANCE, PARIS - SEPTEMBER 28: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Djiboutian Football Association President Souleiman Hassan Waberi during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet - FIFA)
President
President Infantino and Djiboutian FA counterpart discuss football development
28 Sept 2022
DjIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI – MAY 12: FIFA Legend and Cote d’Ivoire WNT head coach Clémentine Touré and Students participate in a training session during FIFA Football 4 Schools on May 12, 2022 in Djibouti City, Djibouti. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi - FIFA/FIFA via APO)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools Programme rolled out in Djibouti
18 May 2022
Related Stories
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in Djibouti
Secretary General
Unleashing youth potential at heart of FIFA mission to Djibouti
Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+9
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
A general view for katara Opera House which host the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 on Monday 26 April 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Tournaments
Excitement mounts ahead of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ draw
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: A Saudi Arabia and an Egypt fan enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Saudia Arabia and Egypt at Volgograd Arena on June 25, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in numbers
Oct 1990: General view of the Khalifa Stadium at sunset during the Asian World Cup Qualifying Finals in Qatar. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport
Tournaments
Qatar to host FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ draw on 27 April
Julien Mette, coach of Djibouti national team
Tournaments
Djibouti's coach and captain dream of a better future