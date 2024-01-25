Cuban Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

Address

Estadio Pedro Marrero,

Escuela Nacional de Fútbol - Mario López,

Avenida 41,

44 y 46 Municipio Playa,

LA HABANA

Cuba

Contact

Phone: +53-7/209 5814

Email:secretaria.afc@yahoo.com

Organisation

President

Oliet RODRIGUEZ

Vice President

Ciro ESCALONA

Luis VEITIA

General Secretary

Miguel DIAZ

Treasurer

Rolando REYNALDO

Media And Communication Manager

Jesus PEREIRA

Technical Director

Jose HERRANZ

National Coach Men

Yunielys CASTILLO

National Coach Women

Elizabeth CUFF

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Antonio ALVAREZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Rafael DIAZ GREGORY

Referee Coordinator

LOLA

Futsal Coordinator

Luis VEITIA

Cuba Ranking

Cuba Men's Ranking
Cuba Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
168
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
90
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Cuban Football Association

Updates from the Cuban Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
HAVANA, CUBA - SEPTEMBER 15 : FIFA Technical Consultant Jorge Gimenez poses for a photo with Development Coordinator Javier Gonzalez, Coaching Instructor CBF Academy Antonio Cimirro, course participants and children who participed in the practice at Pedro Marrero stadium, during the FIFA Forward Development Partnership Cuba (AFC) and Brazil: Coach Training Collaboration on September 15, 2022 in Havana, Cuba. (Photo by Natalia Favre - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA and CBF join forces to upskill youth coaches in Cuba
7 Oct 2022
Cuba celebrates after scoring in their FIFA World Cup qualifying between against British Virgin Islands (Photo: Asociación Cubana de Fútbol)
Tournaments
Puerto Rico, Cuba win big as Montserrat create history
3 Jun 2021
CALI, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Costa Rica are seen prior to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Round of 16 match between Portugal and Costa Rica at the Coliseo el Pueblo Stadium on September 21, 2016 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
Four World Cup tickets on the line for Concacaf hopefuls
30 Apr 2021
November 28, 2016 - Havana, Cuba - A scene from football practice, in Havana city center, on November 28, 2016, the third day after Fidel Castro, Cuba s historic revolutionary leader, and the former Prime Minister and President of Cuba, die on the late night of November 25, 2016, at age of 90. .On Monday, 28 November 2016, in Havana, Cuba. Havana Cuba PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAn230 20161128_zaa_n230_211....November 28 2016 Havana Cuba a Scene from Football Practice in Havana City Center ON November 28 2016 The Third Day After Fidel Castro Cuba S Historic Revolutionary Leader and The Former Prime Ministers and President of Cuba the ON The Late Night of November 25 2016 AT Age of 90 ON Monday 28 November 2016 in Havana Cuba Havana Cuba PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20161128_zaa_n230_211
About Us
Football gradually usurping baseball in Cuba
24 Mar 2021
