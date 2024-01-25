Cuban Football Association
Estadio Pedro Marrero,
Escuela Nacional de Fútbol - Mario López,
Avenida 41,
44 y 46 Municipio Playa,
LA HABANA
Cuba
Phone: +53-7/209 5814
Email:secretaria.afc@yahoo.com
President
Oliet RODRIGUEZ
Vice President
Ciro ESCALONA
Luis VEITIA
General Secretary
Miguel DIAZ
Treasurer
Rolando REYNALDO
Media And Communication Manager
Jesus PEREIRA
Technical Director
Jose HERRANZ
National Coach Men
Yunielys CASTILLO
National Coach Women
Elizabeth CUFF
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Antonio ALVAREZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Rafael DIAZ GREGORY
Referee Coordinator
LOLA
Futsal Coordinator
Luis VEITIA
Cuba Men's Ranking
Cuba Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
168
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
90
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
15 Mar 2024
