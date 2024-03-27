Central African Republic Football Association
Official Sitewww.fcf-officiel.com
Address
Avenue des Martyrs,
Boîte postale 344,
BANGUI
Central African Republic
Phone: +236/7232 3277
Email:fedefoot60@yahoo.fr
President
Celestin YANINDJI
Vice President
Gregoire ZOWAYE
General Secretary
Octave MAHAMAT
Technical Director
Jean-Jacques OMBI
National Coach Men
Raoul SAVOY
National Coach Women
Etienne MOMOKOAMAS
Referee Coordinator
Leon BADELA
Futsal Coordinator
Jean-Marie MOUNDAGNA
Central African Republic Ranking
Central African Republic Men's Ranking
Central African Republic Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
127
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74
128
Niger
Niger
1127.75
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23
144
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
147
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Central African Republic Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
Football Development
"We're very grateful": Football in the Central African Republic developing with FIFA support
25 Mar 2024
+8
President
FIFA President's trip to Central African Republic