Central African Republic Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fcf-officiel.com

Address

Avenue des Martyrs,

Boîte postale 344,

BANGUI

Central African Republic

Contact

Phone: +236/7232 3277

Email:fedefoot60@yahoo.fr

Organisation

President

Celestin YANINDJI

Vice President

Gregoire ZOWAYE

General Secretary

Octave MAHAMAT

Technical Director

Jean-Jacques OMBI

National Coach Men

Raoul SAVOY

National Coach Women

Etienne MOMOKOAMAS

Referee Coordinator

Leon BADELA

Futsal Coordinator

Jean-Marie MOUNDAGNA

Central African Republic Ranking

Central African Republic Men's Ranking
Central African Republic Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
127
Sudan
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74
128
Niger
Niger
Niger
1127.75
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23
144
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
147
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Central African Republic Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A view of the action during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Bhutan at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Viraj Kothalawala/FFSL)
Football Development
"We're very grateful": Football in the Central African Republic developing with FIFA support
25 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
