Costa Rican Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fedefutbol.com
Address
600 mts sur del Cruce de la Panasonic,,
San Rafael de Alajuela. Radial a Santa Ana.,
670-1000 SAN JOSE ALAJUELA
Costa Rica
Contact
Phone: +506/2508 2900
Email:ejecutivo@fcrf.cr
Fax: +506/2589 1457
Organisation
President
Osael MAROTO
Vice President
Sergio HIDALGO
General Secretary
Rafael VARGAS
Treasurer
Eladio CARRANZA
Media And Communication Manager
Adriana DURAN
Technical Director
Julio MURILLO
National Coach Men
Gustavo ALFARO
National Coach Women
Jose RUBIDO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Randall POVEDA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Horacio ELIZONDO
Referee Coordinator
Jeffrey SOLIS
Futsal Coordinator
Eduardo PACHECO
Costa Rica Ranking
Costa Rica Men's Ranking
Costa Rica Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
42
Jamaica
Jamaica
1542.94
43
Hungary
Hungary
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Romania
Romania
1524.64
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
15 Mar 2024
