Costa Rican Football Association

www.fedefutbol.com

600 mts sur del Cruce de la Panasonic,,

San Rafael de Alajuela. Radial a Santa Ana.,

670-1000 SAN JOSE ALAJUELA

Costa Rica

Phone: +506/2508 2900

Email:ejecutivo@fcrf.cr

Fax: +506/2589 1457

President

Osael MAROTO

Vice President

Sergio HIDALGO

General Secretary

Rafael VARGAS

Treasurer

Eladio CARRANZA

Media And Communication Manager

Adriana DURAN

Technical Director

Julio MURILLO

National Coach Men

Gustavo ALFARO

National Coach Women

Jose RUBIDO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Randall POVEDA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Horacio ELIZONDO

Referee Coordinator

Jeffrey SOLIS

Futsal Coordinator

Eduardo PACHECO

Costa Rica Ranking

Costa Rica Men's Ranking
Costa Rica Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
42
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1542.94
43
Hungary
Hungary
Hungary
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1524.64
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Costa Rican Football Association

Updates from the Costa Rican Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
28 Feb 2024
SAMARA, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: FIFA legend Paulo Wanchope of Costa Rica poses during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at Samara Arena on June 17, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Social Impact
FIFA Legend Wanchope Watson encourages players to speak out about mental health
14 Feb 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A detailed view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner's Trophy prior to the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA Legends Wanchope and Gardner expect expanded FIFA World Cup™ to be gamechanger for Concacaf region
31 Jan 2024
Related Stories
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: A group photo during the FIFA/CIES Interantional University Network Prize - FIFA Visit at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 14, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Social Impact
FIFA/CIES International University Network Award winners visit the Home of FIFA
FIFA Forward funded changing rooms at Aserri FC in Costa Rica
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Aserri target youth football boost with FIFA Forward backing
Costa Rica national team and Rodolfo Villalobos, president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, pose for a picture. Photo: courtesy of courtesy of FCRC
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Rodolfo Villalobos hails the promotion and development of women’s football in Costa Rica
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed