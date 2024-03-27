Cabo Verdean Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fcf.cv

Address

Praia Cabo Verde,

FCF CX,

Boîte postale 234,

PRAIA

Cape Verde Islands

Contact

Phone: +238-2/ 600 847

Email:fcf@fcf.cv

Fax: +238-2/ 611 362

Organisation

President

Mario SEMEDO

Vice President

Eder SEMEDO

Fernando SOARES FERMINO

Inacio CARVALHO

Joel RAMOS

Joselene GOMES MORENO

Luis SEMEDO

Paulo SANTOS

Rui MELO

Silmara SOUSA

General Secretary

Dan MERKEL

Treasurer

Suzy SOARES

National Coach Men

BUBISTA

National Coach Women

Silveria NEDIO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Eliseu CARDOSO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Luis FERNANDES

Referee Coordinator

Eliseu CARDOSO

Cabo Verde Ranking

Cabo Verde Men's Ranking
Cabo Verde Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
64
Albania
Albania
Albania
1382.69
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Cabo Verdean Football Association

Updates from the Cabo Verdean Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Players and staff of Guinea celebrate victory in the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Vanuatu at King Abdullah Sports City on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Historic FIFA Series commences with African nations impressing
21 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
