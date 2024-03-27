Cabo Verdean Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fcf.cv
Address
Praia Cabo Verde,
FCF CX,
Boîte postale 234,
PRAIA
Cape Verde Islands
Contact
Phone: +238-2/ 600 847
Email:fcf@fcf.cv
Fax: +238-2/ 611 362
Organisation
President
Mario SEMEDO
Vice President
Eder SEMEDO
Fernando SOARES FERMINO
Inacio CARVALHO
Joel RAMOS
Joselene GOMES MORENO
Luis SEMEDO
Paulo SANTOS
Rui MELO
Silmara SOUSA
General Secretary
Dan MERKEL
Treasurer
Suzy SOARES
National Coach Men
BUBISTA
National Coach Women
Silveria NEDIO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Eliseu CARDOSO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Luis FERNANDES
Referee Coordinator
Eliseu CARDOSO
Cabo Verde Ranking
Cabo Verde Men's Ranking
Cabo Verde Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
64
Albania
Albania
1382.69
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Cabo Verdean Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024