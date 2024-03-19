Colombian Football Association

Colombian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fcf.com.co

Address

Carrera 45 A No. 94-06,

Pisos 6,

7 y 8,

Bogotá D.C.

Colombia

Contact

Phone: +57-1/518 5501

Email:info@fcf.com.co

Fax: +57-1/518 5503

Organisation

President

Ramon JESURUN

Vice President

Alvaro GONZALEZ

Fernando JARAMILLO

General Secretary

Andres TAMAYO

Media And Communication Manager

Carlos LAJUD

Technical Director

Ivan NOVELLA

National Coach Men

Nestor LORENZO

National Coach Women

Angelo MARSIGLIA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Imer MACHADO

Referee Coordinator

Imer MACHADO

Futsal Coordinator

Carlos FERREIRA

Carlos MURILLO

Gerson BALLESTEROS

Colombia Ranking

Colombia Men's Ranking
Colombia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
12
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1663.39
13
USA
USA
USA
1661.70
14
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1655.29
15
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1652.70
16
Germany
Germany
Germany
1631.22

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
21
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07
23
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74
24
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88
25
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1730.58

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Colombian Football Association

Updates from the Colombian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for photo with the Brazil team during the award ceremony after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Final match between Brazil and Italy at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President thanks FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ hosts as Brazil make history
25 Feb 2024
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Colombia fans show their support during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia on August 12, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Colombia
Three Colombian cities gearing up for new-look FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024™
20 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Angelo Marsiglia, Assistant Coach of Colombia, celebrates following victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Coaches reflect on a history-making month of football
26 Jan 2024
Related Stories
SURABAYA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 10: Players of Panama sing the national anthem prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group A match between Panama and Morocco at Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Surabaya, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Panama headline movers and shakers of 2023 men's world ranking
Panama's players celebrate their victory during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg football match against Costa Rica at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, on November 20, 2023. (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina peerless, Panama buoyant
The Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best Awards
Finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 confirmed
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 77th CONMEBOL Ordinary Congress on November 3, 2023 n Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/FIFA)
President
Football has sent a message of unity with FIFA World Cup hosting decisions
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Colombian Football Association Development and National Teams Director Ivan Novella during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Women's Football
Colombia reaching new heights, whilst keeping an eye on the future
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034