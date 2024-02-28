Cook Islands Football Association

Cook Islands Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.cookislandsfootball.com

Address

Matavera Main Road,

P.O. Box 29,

AVARUA, RAROTONGA

Cook Islands

Contact

Phone: +682/28 980

Email:cifa@cisoccer.org.ck

Fax: +682/28 981

Organisation

Acting President

Moeroa TAMANGARO

Vice President

Junior ENOKA

Moeroa TAMANGARO

General Secretary

Allen PARKER

Treasurer

Teina SAVAGE

Media And Communication Manager

George ELLIS

Technical Director

Matt CAMPBELL

National Coach Men

Jess IBROM

National Coach Women

Tuka TISAM

Referee Coordinator

Rakesh VARMAN

Cook Islands Ranking

Cook Islands Men's Ranking
Cook Islands Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
184
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
187
Macau
Macau
Macau
896.62

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
111
Congo
Congo
Congo
1161.03
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56

15 Mar 2024

