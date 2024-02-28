Cook Islands Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.cookislandsfootball.com
Address
Matavera Main Road,
P.O. Box 29,
AVARUA, RAROTONGA
Cook Islands
Contact
Phone: +682/28 980
Email:cifa@cisoccer.org.ck
Fax: +682/28 981
Organisation
Acting President
Moeroa TAMANGARO
Vice President
Junior ENOKA
Moeroa TAMANGARO
General Secretary
Allen PARKER
Treasurer
Teina SAVAGE
Media And Communication Manager
George ELLIS
Technical Director
Matt CAMPBELL
National Coach Men
Jess IBROM
National Coach Women
Tuka TISAM
Referee Coordinator
Rakesh VARMAN
Cook Islands Ranking
Cook Islands Men's Ranking
Cook Islands Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
184
Bhutan
Bhutan
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
187
Macau
Macau
896.62
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
111
Congo
Congo
1161.03
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
15 Mar 2024
