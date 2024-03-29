Congo DR Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fecofa.cd
Address
31,
avenue de la Justice c/Gombe,
Boîte postale 1284,
1 KINSHASA
Congo DR
Contact
Phone: +243-80/837 1229
Email:info@fecofa.cd
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Dieudonne SAMBI
Vice President
Guy KABEYA
General Secretary
Innocent KIBUNDULU
Media And Communication Manager
Jerry ANGENGWA
Technical Director
Medard LUSADUSU
National Coach Men
Sebastien DESABRE
National Coach Women
Papy KIMOTO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Donatien TSHIMANGA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Moise MIBOTI KIBOLA
Referee Coordinator
Moise MIBOTI KIBOLA
Futsal Coordinator
Maxans LANDO
Congo DR Ranking
Congo DR Men's Ranking
Congo DR Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
64
Albania
Albania
1382.69
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Congo DR Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
Make-or-break for Barcelona in the race to qualify for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 Mar 2024
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee suspends former youth coach for 20 years for sexual abuse
20 Oct 2023