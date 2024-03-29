Congo DR Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fecofa.cd

Address

31,

avenue de la Justice c/Gombe,

Boîte postale 1284,

1 KINSHASA

Congo DR

Contact

Phone: +243-80/837 1229

Email:info@fecofa.cd

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Dieudonne SAMBI

Vice President

Guy KABEYA

General Secretary

Innocent KIBUNDULU

Media And Communication Manager

Jerry ANGENGWA

Technical Director

Medard LUSADUSU

National Coach Men

Sebastien DESABRE

National Coach Women

Papy KIMOTO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Donatien TSHIMANGA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Moise MIBOTI KIBOLA

Referee Coordinator

Moise MIBOTI KIBOLA

Futsal Coordinator

Maxans LANDO

Congo DR Ranking

Congo DR Men's Ranking
Congo DR Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
64
Albania
Albania
Albania
1382.69
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64

15 Mar 2024

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
Make-or-break for Barcelona in the race to qualify for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 Mar 2024
This picture taken on May 30, 2015 shows a sign at the World football governing body FIFA's headquarters in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee suspends former youth coach for 20 years for sexual abuse
20 Oct 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 25: FIFA Institutional Imagery at the Home of FIFA on May 25, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Member Associations
Normalisation committee appointed in Congo DR
24 Apr 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: A general view of the new FIFA Regional offices in Kigali as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Kigali Pelé Stadium on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Ethics Committee
FIFA Ethics Committee provisionally suspends coach in Congo DR
22 Mar 2023
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with players during the Award Ceremony at the African School Champions Cup 2022 Knockout Phase final matches on February 20, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Presidents Infantino and Tshisekedi meet in New York City
22 Sept 2022
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 19: A general view during the African School Champions Cup 2022 Group Phase on February 19, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Organisation
Living Football: African School Champions Cup special edition
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with players during the Award Ceremony at the African School Champions Cup 2022 Knockout Phase final matches on February 20, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President attends thrilling conclusion to African Schools Cup
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of the action during the African School Champions Cup 2022 Boy's Group Phase match between Democratic Republic Of Congo and Ethiopia on February 19, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
Festival atmosphere as African Schools Champions Cup opens in style
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 17: DR Congo team celebrate during the team arrivals prior to the African School Champions Cup 2022 on February 17, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
African schools looking to emulate heroes on Kinshasa adventure
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 17: Ethiopia players during the team arrivals prior to the African School Champions Cup 2022 on February 17, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
Education, development and excitement as first schools’ teams arrive in Kinshasa
VORONEZH, RUSSIA - JUNE 10: Herve Renard, Manager of Morocco poses for a portrait during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session at on June 10, 2018 in Voronezh, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Improving global competitiveness: Africa Schools Champions Cup to take place in Kinshasa