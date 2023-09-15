Cameroonian Football Association

Cameroonian Football Association
www.fecafoot-officiel.com

Avenue du 27 aout 1940,

Tsinga-Yaoundé,

Boîte postale 1116,

YAOUNDE

Cameroon

Phone: +237/2221 0012

Email:sgoffice@fecafoot.org

Fax: +237/2221 6662

President

Samuel ETOO

Vice President

Celine EKO

Acting General Secretary

Blaise DJOUNANG

Media And Communication Manager

Laurence FOTSO

Technical Director

Engelbert MBARGA

National Coach Women

Jean-Baptiste BISSECK

Referee Coordinator

Jean-Marie WAM

Cameroon Ranking

Cameroon Men's Ranking
Cameroon Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
49
Greece
Greece
Greece
1453.95
50
Canada
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
65
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
66
India
India
India
1389.02
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Cameroonian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) with Cameroonian Football Federation President Samuel Eto'o during a meeting at the FIFA Paris Office on September 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Philippe Barbosa/FIFA)
President
FIFA President and Cameroonian Football Association counterpart Samuel Eto’o meet in Paris
15 Sept 2023
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
13 Jul 2023
Participants from cameroon and cote d'ivoire in the TDS workshop
Technical
FIFA Talent Development Scheme takes step forward in Algiers
13 May 2023
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 17: A general view of the Chile dressing room prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Chile as part of the 2023 FIFA World Cup Play Off Tournament at North Harbour Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™: All you need to know
17 Feb 2023
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 22: The FIFA Women's World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Draw at the Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Stephen McCarthy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
All the squads for the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Play-off Tournament
12 Feb 2023
