Cameroonian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fecafoot-officiel.com
Address
Avenue du 27 aout 1940,
Tsinga-Yaoundé,
Boîte postale 1116,
YAOUNDE
Cameroon
Contact
Phone: +237/2221 0012
Email:sgoffice@fecafoot.org
Fax: +237/2221 6662
Organisation
President
Samuel ETOO
Vice President
Celine EKO
Acting General Secretary
Blaise DJOUNANG
Media And Communication Manager
Laurence FOTSO
Technical Director
Engelbert MBARGA
National Coach Women
Jean-Baptiste BISSECK
Referee Coordinator
Jean-Marie WAM
Cameroon Ranking
Cameroon Men's Ranking
Cameroon Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
49
Greece
Greece
1453.95
50
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
65
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
66
India
India
1389.02
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Cameroonian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
FIFA President and Cameroonian Football Association counterpart Samuel Eto’o meet in Paris
15 Sept 2023
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
13 Jul 2023