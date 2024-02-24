Ivorian Football Association

www.fif-ci.com

Address

Treichville Avenue 1 - 01,

Boîte postale 1202,

ABIDJAN 01

Côte d'Ivoire

Contact

Phone: +225/2124 0027

Email:ardego2007@gmail.com

Fax: +225/2125 9552

Organisation

President

Yacine DIALLO

Vice President

Abou OUATTARA SIE

Malick TOHE

Malika Madeleine DIAKITE

Mamadou KONE

General Secretary

Armand GOHOUROU

Treasurer

Pascal ABINAN

Media And Communication Manager

Berthe ADOU

Technical Director

Ludovic BATELLI

National Coach Men

Emerse FAE

National Coach Women

Clementine TOURE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bonaventure KALOU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sharaf ABOUBACAR

Referee Coordinator

Sharaf ABOUBACAR

Futsal Coordinator

Dore WILLIAMS

Côte d'Ivoire Ranking

Côte d'Ivoire Men's Ranking
Côte d'Ivoire Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
37
Qatar
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russia
Russia
Russia
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israel
Israel
Israel
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
73
Albania
Albania
Albania
1331.86

15 Mar 2024

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the FIFA and WTO High Level MC13 Side-Event on Cotton on February 24, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Pike - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
World Trade Organization and FIFA reaffirm commitment to Cotton-4 plus African countries
24 Feb 2024
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFCON 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Djigla Raymond/FIFA)
Men's Ranking
African and Asian teams grab the headlines in latest world ranking
15 Feb 2024
President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe (L), President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara (C) and President of FIFA Gianni Infantino (R) hold the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Sia KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino says CAF Africa Cup of Nations brought the continent together to celebrate football
12 Feb 2024
Opening Ceremony during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Final match between Cote dIvoire and Guinea Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
FIFA Organisation
FIFA President expects “fantastic tournament” after attending CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 opener
14 Jan 2024
MATURIN, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 17: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Chile at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 17, 2023 in Maturin, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina still in pole position, Venezuela back in top 50
26 Oct 2023
