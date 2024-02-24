Ivorian Football Association
Official Sitewww.fif-ci.com
Address
Treichville Avenue 1 - 01,
Boîte postale 1202,
ABIDJAN 01
Côte d'Ivoire
Phone: +225/2124 0027
Email:ardego2007@gmail.com
Fax: +225/2125 9552
Organisation
President
Yacine DIALLO
Vice President
Abou OUATTARA SIE
Malick TOHE
Malika Madeleine DIAKITE
Mamadou KONE
General Secretary
Armand GOHOUROU
Treasurer
Pascal ABINAN
Media And Communication Manager
Berthe ADOU
Technical Director
Ludovic BATELLI
National Coach Men
Emerse FAE
National Coach Women
Clementine TOURE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bonaventure KALOU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sharaf ABOUBACAR
Referee Coordinator
Sharaf ABOUBACAR
Futsal Coordinator
Dore WILLIAMS
Côte d'Ivoire Ranking
Côte d'Ivoire Men's Ranking
Côte d'Ivoire Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
37
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russia
Russia
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israel
Israel
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fiji
Fiji
1343.37
73
Albania
Albania
1331.86
15 Mar 2024
