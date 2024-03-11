Chinese Football Association

Chinese Football Association
www.fa.org.cn

Address

Easton Centre Tower A (15F),

18 Guangqu Road,

Chaoyang District,

100022 BEIJING

China PR

Phone: +86-10/5929 1037

Email:info@thecfa.cn

Fax: +86-10/5929 1008

Organisation

President

SONG Kai

Vice President

SUN Wen

XU Jiren

YANG Xu

YUAN Yongqing

General Secretary

YUAN Yongqing

National Coach Men

Branko IVANKOVIC

National Coach Women

WANG Jun

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

SUN Baojie

Referee Coordinator

MAO Heming

China PR Ranking

China PR Men's Ranking
China PR Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
87
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
88
China PR
China PR
China PR
1273.78
89
Syria
Syria
Syria
1265.51
90
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1262.50

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
17
Austria
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
19
China PR
China PR
China PR
1803.40
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
21
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94

15 Mar 2024

