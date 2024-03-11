Chinese Football Association
Official Sitewww.fa.org.cn
Address
Easton Centre Tower A (15F),
18 Guangqu Road,
Chaoyang District,
100022 BEIJING
China PR
Phone: +86-10/5929 1037
Email:info@thecfa.cn
Fax: +86-10/5929 1008
Organisation
President
SONG Kai
Vice President
SUN Wen
XU Jiren
YANG Xu
YUAN Yongqing
General Secretary
YUAN Yongqing
National Coach Men
Branko IVANKOVIC
National Coach Women
WANG Jun
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
SUN Baojie
Referee Coordinator
MAO Heming
China PR Ranking
China PR Men's Ranking
China PR Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
87
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
88
China PR
China PR
1273.78
89
Syria
Syria
1265.51
90
Haiti
Haiti
1262.50
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
17
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
19
China PR
China PR
1803.40
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
21
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Chinese Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Staggering statistics demonstrate FIFA Women’s World Cup™ growth
4 Aug 2023
Football Unites the World
Pubu Zhima - “I couldn’t accept I can’t play because I’m a girl”
29 Jul 2023