Chilean Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.anfp.cl
Address
Avda. Quilín No. 5635 - Comuna Peñalolén,
SANTIAGO DE CHILE
Chile
Contact
Phone: +56-2/2810 1800
Email:ffch@anfpchile.cl
Fax: +56-2/228 435 10
Organisation
President
Pablo MILAD
Vice President
Justo ALVAREZ
General Secretary
Jorge YUNGE
Treasurer
Elias VISTOSO
Media And Communication Manager
Gianfranco DAZZAROLA
Technical Director
Jorge GUERRERO
National Coach Men
Ricardo GARECA
National Coach Women
Luis MENA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Roberto TOBAR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Carlos ULLOA
Referee Coordinator
Christian SCHIEMANN
Futsal Coordinator
Luis Alberto RAMIREZ
Chile Ranking
Chile Men's Ranking
Chile Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
40
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
42
Chile
Chile
1489.82
43
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
44
Panama
Panama
1475.62
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30
38
Chile
Chile
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Chilean Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024