Chilean Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.anfp.cl

Address

Avda. Quilín No. 5635 - Comuna Peñalolén,

SANTIAGO DE CHILE

Chile

Contact

Phone: +56-2/2810 1800

Email:ffch@anfpchile.cl

Fax: +56-2/228 435 10

Organisation

President

Pablo MILAD

Vice President

Justo ALVAREZ

General Secretary

Jorge YUNGE

Treasurer

Elias VISTOSO

Media And Communication Manager

Gianfranco DAZZAROLA

Technical Director

Jorge GUERRERO

National Coach Men

Ricardo GARECA

National Coach Women

Luis MENA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Roberto TOBAR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Carlos ULLOA

Referee Coordinator

Christian SCHIEMANN

Futsal Coordinator

Luis Alberto RAMIREZ

Chile Ranking

Chile Men's Ranking
Chile Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
40
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
42
Chile
Chile
Chile
1489.82
43
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
44
Panama
Panama
Panama
1475.62

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30
38
Chile
Chile
Chile
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Chilean Football Association

Updates from the Chilean Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: Football Federation of Chile President Pablo Milad during FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Chile
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ will inspire the next generation in Chile
27 Dec 2023
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 17: FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds up a sign announcing Chile as the hosts for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 during a FIFA Council Meeting on December 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Pascal Bitz/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council appoints Chile and Poland as hosts of FIFA youth competitions
17 Dec 2023
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 77th CONMEBOL Ordinary Congress on November 3, 2023 n Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/FIFA)
President
Football has sent a message of unity with FIFA World Cup hosting decisions
3 Nov 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 10: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Football Federation of Chile President Pablo Milad Abusleme during a meeting with the Football Federation of Chile at HoF, Home of FIFA on October 10, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Chilean Football Association President visits Gianni Infantino at the Home of FIFA
11 Oct 2023
