Chadian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Site
Address
Boîte postale 886,
N'DJAMENA
Chad
Contact
Phone: +235/2518 740
Email:ftfasg@yahoo.fr
Fax: +235/2523 806
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Jacqueline MOUDEINA
Vice President
Nair ABAKAR
General Secretary
Nangyo MBAIKARA
Treasurer
Djimounta MOG-NAN
Media And Communication Manager
Martin ZOUTANE DABA
Technical Director
Modou KOUTA
National Coach Men
Kevin NICAISE
National Coach Women
Zam BARKOS
Referee Coordinator
Koissoual OUALBADET
Chad Ranking
Chad Men's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
180
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
181
Chad
Chad
920.37
182
Belize
Belize
918.68
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
