Chadian Football Association

Address

Boîte postale 886,

N'DJAMENA

Chad

Phone: +235/2518 740

Email:ftfasg@yahoo.fr

Fax: +235/2523 806

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Jacqueline MOUDEINA

Vice President

Nair ABAKAR

General Secretary

Nangyo MBAIKARA

Treasurer

Djimounta MOG-NAN

Media And Communication Manager

Martin ZOUTANE DABA

Technical Director

Modou KOUTA

National Coach Men

Kevin NICAISE

National Coach Women

Zam BARKOS

Referee Coordinator

Koissoual OUALBADET

Chad Ranking

Chad Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
180
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
181
Chad
Chad
Chad
920.37
182
Belize
Belize
Belize
918.68
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Chadian Football Association

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the FIFA and WTO High Level MC13 Side-Event on Cotton on February 24, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Pike - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
World Trade Organization and FIFA reaffirm commitment to Cotton-4 plus African countries
24 Feb 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
Football For Schools in Chad
Football for Schools
Football for Schools arrives in Chad
15 May 2023
FIFA emblem
Bureau of the Council
FIFA extends mandates of normalisation committees in Haiti and Chad
15 Nov 2022
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 20: The FIFA logo is seen outside the FIFA headquarters prior to the FIFA Executive Committee Meeting on October 20, 2011 in Zurich, Switzerland. During their third meeting of the year, held over two days, the FIFA Executive Committee will approve the match schedules for the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
FIFA Council
FIFA appoints normalisation committees in Guinea and Chad
29 Nov 2021
