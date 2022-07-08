Congolese Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fecofoot.cg
Address
2,
rue de la libération de Paris,
Arrondissement 3 Poto-Poto, BRAZZAVILLE
Congo
Contact
Phone: +242/06 666 84 87
Organisation
President
Jean Guy MAYOLAS
Vice President
Boniface MALALOU CARLE
Jean KOSSA
Jean MOUSSODIA
Jean Paul FOUANI
General Secretary
Wantete BADJI
Treasurer
Valentin AMBENDE
Media And Communication Manager
Emmanuel KABA
Technical Director
Pascal BLIN
National Coach Men
Isaac NGATA
National Coach Women
Berjona MBEMBA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rene LOUZAYA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Antoine ENGANDZA
Referee Coordinator
Rene LOUZAYA
Futsal Coordinator
Charles OTENDE
Congo Ranking
Congo Men's Ranking
Congo Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
114
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1168.12
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
111
Congo
Congo
1161.03
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Congolese Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Member Associations
Congo FA President praises FIFA’s support for African member associations
8 Jul 2022
+3
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends Brazzaville’s FIFA Regional Development Office inauguration
20 Feb 2021
Related Stories
+3
Tournaments
Russia 2018 qualifying highlights (12 November 2016)