Congolese Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fecofoot.cg

Address

2,

rue de la libération de Paris,

Arrondissement 3 Poto-Poto, BRAZZAVILLE

Congo

Contact

Phone: +242/06 666 84 87

Email:jeanguyblaisemayolas@yahoo.fr

Organisation

President

Jean Guy MAYOLAS

Vice President

Boniface MALALOU CARLE

Jean KOSSA

Jean MOUSSODIA

Jean Paul FOUANI

General Secretary

Wantete BADJI

Treasurer

Valentin AMBENDE

Media And Communication Manager

Emmanuel KABA

Technical Director

Pascal BLIN

National Coach Men

Isaac NGATA

National Coach Women

Berjona MBEMBA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rene LOUZAYA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Antoine ENGANDZA

Referee Coordinator

Rene LOUZAYA

Futsal Coordinator

Charles OTENDE

Congo Ranking

Congo Men's Ranking
Congo Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
114
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1168.12

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
111
Congo
Congo
Congo
1161.03
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Congolese Football Association

Updates from the Congolese Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

