Cayman Islands Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.caymanislandsfa.com
Address
Cayman Centre for Excellence,
219 Poindexter Road,
P.O. Box 178,
KY1-1104 GRAND CAYMAN
Cayman Islands
Contact
Phone: +1-345/749 5775
Email:cayman.fa.gs@gmail.com
Fax: +1-345/945 7673
Organisation
President
Alfredo WHITTAKER
Vice President
Dion BRANDON
Mark BECKFORD
General Secretary
Marcos TINOCO
Treasurer
Armando EBANKS
Technical Director
Claudio GARCIA
National Coach Men
Claudio GARCIA
National Coach Women
Michael JOHNSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ernest BERRY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Livingston BAILEY
Cayman Islands Ranking
Cayman Islands Men's Ranking
Cayman Islands Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
179
Curaçao
Curaçao
820.81
180
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
812.65
181
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04
183
Andorra
Andorra
772.72
15 Mar 2024
