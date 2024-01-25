Cayman Islands Football Association

Cayman Islands Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.caymanislandsfa.com

Address

Cayman Centre for Excellence,

219 Poindexter Road,

P.O. Box 178,

KY1-1104 GRAND CAYMAN

Cayman Islands

Contact

Phone: +1-345/749 5775

Email:cayman.fa.gs@gmail.com

Fax: +1-345/945 7673

Organisation

President

Alfredo WHITTAKER

Vice President

Dion BRANDON

Mark BECKFORD

General Secretary

Marcos TINOCO

Treasurer

Armando EBANKS

Technical Director

Claudio GARCIA

National Coach Men

Claudio GARCIA

National Coach Women

Michael JOHNSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ernest BERRY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Livingston BAILEY

Cayman Islands Ranking

Cayman Islands Men's Ranking
Cayman Islands Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
179
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
820.81
180
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
812.65
181
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04
183
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
772.72

15 Mar 2024

