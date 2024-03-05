The Canadian Soccer Association

Contact

Official Site

www.canadasoccer.com

Address

CANADA SOCCER 237 Metcalfe Street,

ON K2P 1R2 OTTAWA

Canada

Contact

Phone: +1-613/237 7678

Email:info@canadasoccer.com

Fax: +1-613/237 1516

Organisation

President

Charmaine CROOKS

Vice President

Paul-Claude BERUBE

General Secretary

Kevin BLUE

Treasurer

Steve REED

Media And Communication Manager

Richard SCOTT

Technical Director

Jason DE VOS

National Coach Men

Mauro BIELLO

National Coach Women

Bev PRIESTMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Carman KING

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Isaac RAYMOND

Referee Coordinator

Isaac RAYMOND

Michael TUCKER

Futsal Coordinator

Kyriakos SELAIDOPOULOS

Canada Ranking

Canada Men's Ranking
Canada Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
48
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovakia
1465.73
49
Greece
Greece
Greece
1453.95
50
Canada
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
7
Japan
Japan
Japan
1982.52
8
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1951.81
9
Canada
Canada
Canada
1950.89
10
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66

15 Mar 2024

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the FWC26 Host Cities Commercial Summit on March 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida, United States of America. (Photo by Marco Bello - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino tells FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities they are part of a winning team that will put on an unforgettable show
5 Mar 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 4: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses with the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy at FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule announcement on February 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen - FIFA/Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino says “epic” FIFA World Cup 26™ final in New York New Jersey will unite the world
5 Feb 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 4: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Legend Heather O'Reilly, Jenny Taft,FIFA Legend Cafú, FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, Kevin Hart, Jenny Taft and Andrés Cantor at FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule announcement on February 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA World Cup 26™ final to be held in New York New Jersey, Mexico City to host historic opening match as schedule revealed
4 Feb 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A detailed view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner's Trophy prior to the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA World Cup 2026™
Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 26™ schedule reveal
2 Feb 2024
