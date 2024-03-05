The Canadian Soccer Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.canadasoccer.com
Address
CANADA SOCCER 237 Metcalfe Street,
ON K2P 1R2 OTTAWA
Canada
Contact
Phone: +1-613/237 7678
Email:info@canadasoccer.com
Fax: +1-613/237 1516
Organisation
President
Charmaine CROOKS
Vice President
Paul-Claude BERUBE
General Secretary
Kevin BLUE
Treasurer
Steve REED
Media And Communication Manager
Richard SCOTT
Technical Director
Jason DE VOS
National Coach Men
Mauro BIELLO
National Coach Women
Bev PRIESTMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Carman KING
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Isaac RAYMOND
Referee Coordinator
Isaac RAYMOND
Michael TUCKER
Futsal Coordinator
Kyriakos SELAIDOPOULOS
Canada Ranking
Canada Men's Ranking
Canada Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
48
Slovakia
Slovakia
1465.73
49
Greece
Greece
1453.95
50
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
7
Japan
Japan
1982.52
8
Netherlands
Netherlands
1951.81
9
Canada
Canada
1950.89
10
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
15 Mar 2024
