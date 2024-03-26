Football Federation of Cambodia

Football Federation of Cambodia
Information
Contact

Official Site

Address

National Football Centre,

Road Kabsrov,

Sangkat Samrongkrom,

Khan Dangkor,

2327 PPT3 PHNOM PENH

Cambodia

Contact

Phone: +855-17/612323

Email:info@the-ffc.com

Fax: +855-23/223 537

Organisation

President

Sokha SAO

Vice President

Sameth KHIEV

General Secretary

Sareth KEO

Treasurer

Vichea DY

Technical Director

Shigeaki ICHIKAWA

National Coach Men

Felix DALMAS

National Coach Women

Prak VUTHY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Moeun TEM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Testu KARAKIDA

Referee Coordinator

Kywadhana YEAN

Futsal Coordinator

Bun Hoeurn TUY

Cambodia Ranking

Cambodia Men's Ranking
Cambodia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
178
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
180
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
181
Chad
Chad
Chad
920.37

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
116
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
19 Mar 2024
