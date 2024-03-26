Football Federation of Cambodia
Address
National Football Centre,
Road Kabsrov,
Sangkat Samrongkrom,
Khan Dangkor,
2327 PPT3 PHNOM PENH
Cambodia
Phone: +855-17/612323
Email:info@the-ffc.com
Fax: +855-23/223 537
Organisation
President
Sokha SAO
Vice President
Sameth KHIEV
General Secretary
Sareth KEO
Treasurer
Vichea DY
Technical Director
Shigeaki ICHIKAWA
National Coach Men
Felix DALMAS
National Coach Women
Prak VUTHY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Moeun TEM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Testu KARAKIDA
Referee Coordinator
Kywadhana YEAN
Futsal Coordinator
Bun Hoeurn TUY
Cambodia Ranking
Cambodia Men's Ranking
Cambodia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
178
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
180
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
181
Chad
Chad
920.37
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
116
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
15 Mar 2024
22 Mar 2024