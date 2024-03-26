Football Association of Brunei Darussalam

Football Association of Brunei Darussalam
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-fabd.com

Address

FABD House,

Jalan Pusat Persidangan,

BB4313 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN

Brunei Darussalam

Contact

Phone: +673/238 0047

Email:secretariat@the-fabd.com

Fax: +673/238 0057

Organisation

President

Feisal EUSOFF

Vice President

Mahrub MURNI

Acting General Secretary

Matali Bin Haji Md TAHIR

Treasurer

Maswadi MOHSIN

Media And Communication Manager

Ameer LANI

Technical Director

Paul MUNSTER

National Coach Men

Mario RIVERA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Pengiran PENGIRAN HAJI TAJ.

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sujairi ABDULLAH

Referee Coordinator

Sujairi ABDULLAH

Brunei Darussalam Ranking

Brunei Darussalam Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
856.18

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

