Football Association of Brunei Darussalam
Information
Official Sitewww.the-fabd.com
Address
FABD House,
Jalan Pusat Persidangan,
BB4313 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN
Brunei Darussalam
Contact
Phone: +673/238 0047
Email:secretariat@the-fabd.com
Fax: +673/238 0057
President
Feisal EUSOFF
Vice President
Mahrub MURNI
Acting General Secretary
Matali Bin Haji Md TAHIR
Treasurer
Maswadi MOHSIN
Media And Communication Manager
Ameer LANI
Technical Director
Paul MUNSTER
National Coach Men
Mario RIVERA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Pengiran PENGIRAN HAJI TAJ.
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sujairi ABDULLAH
Referee Coordinator
Sujairi ABDULLAH
Brunei Darussalam Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
