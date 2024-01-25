Barbados Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.barbadosfa.com
Address
Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex,
Wildey,
St. Michael BB11000 Bridgetown
Barbados
Phone: +1-246/538 2255
Email:office@barbadosfa.com
Organisation
President
Randy HARRIS
Senior Vice President
Al WALCOTT
General Secretary
Amanda JAMES
Technical Director
Emmerson BOYCE
National Coach Men
Emmerson BOYCE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Victor MOORE
Barbados Ranking
Barbados Men's Ranking
Barbados Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
178
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
180
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01
160
Barbados
Barbados
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
162
Syria
Syria
931.42
15 Mar 2024
