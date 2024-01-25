Barbados Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.barbadosfa.com

Address

Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex,

Wildey,

St. Michael BB11000 Bridgetown

Barbados

Contact

Phone: +1-246/538 2255

Email:office@barbadosfa.com

Organisation

President

Randy HARRIS

Senior Vice President

Al WALCOTT

General Secretary

Amanda JAMES

Technical Director

Emmerson BOYCE

National Coach Men

Emmerson BOYCE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Victor MOORE

Barbados Ranking

Barbados Men's Ranking
Barbados Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
178
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
180
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
922.25

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01
160
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
162
Syria
Syria
Syria
931.42

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
Pitches Caribbean region - Bahamas
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA Forward gaining ground(s) in the Caribbean
14 Nov 2023
Football For Schools in Barbados
Football for Schools
FIFA schools programme supports Barbados FA deliver ‘Better Football for a Better Life’
27 Aug 2023
FIFA Forward Program in Barbados - May 2022
FIFA Forward Program in Barbados - May 2022
FIFA Forward Program in Barbados - May 2022
FIFA Forward Program in Barbados - May 2022
+3
FIFA Forward
Barbados upgrades infrastructure thanks to FIFA Forward Programme
13 May 2022
