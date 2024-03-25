Bolivian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fbf.com.bo
Address
Av. Libertador Bolívar 1168,
COCHABAMBA
Bolivia
Contact
Phone: +591-4/448 8600
Email:secretaria.cba@fbf.com.bo
Fax: +591-4/428 2132
Organisation
President
Fernando COSTA
Vice President
Ronald PAZ
General Secretary
Gaston URIBE
Media And Communication Manager
Walter DIAZ
Technical Director
Cristian QUIROGA
National Coach Men
ZAGO
National Coach Women
Juan VILLARROEL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jose JORDAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Cesar ESTRADA
Referee Coordinator
Alejandro MANCILLA
Futsal Coordinator
Errol MENDOZA DURAN
Bolivia Ranking
Bolivia Men's Ranking
Bolivia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
84
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
87
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
88
China PR
China PR
1273.78
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Bolivian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
Football Development
Growth through competing the objective for Bolivia in FIFA Series 2024™
21 Mar 2024