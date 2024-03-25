Bolivian Football Association

www.fbf.com.bo

Address

Av. Libertador Bolívar 1168,

COCHABAMBA

Bolivia

Contact

Phone: +591-4/448 8600

Email:secretaria.cba@fbf.com.bo

Fax: +591-4/428 2132

Organisation

President

Fernando COSTA

Vice President

Ronald PAZ

General Secretary

Gaston URIBE

Media And Communication Manager

Walter DIAZ

Technical Director

Cristian QUIROGA

National Coach Men

ZAGO

National Coach Women

Juan VILLARROEL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jose JORDAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Cesar ESTRADA

Referee Coordinator

Alejandro MANCILLA

Futsal Coordinator

Errol MENDOZA DURAN

Bolivia Ranking

Bolivia Men's Ranking
Bolivia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
84
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
87
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
88
China PR
China PR
China PR
1273.78

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48

15 Mar 2024

