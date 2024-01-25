Football Federation of Belize
Official Sitewww.footballfederationbelize.com
Address
26 Hummingbird Highway,
Belmopan,
P.O. Box 1742,
BELIZE CITY
Belize
Phone: +501-822/3410
Email:ffb@footballfederationbelize.bz
Fax: +501-822/3377
President
Sergio CHUC
Vice President
Cruz GAMEZ
Marlon KUYLEN
General Secretary
Earl JONES
Media And Communication Manager
John PALACIO
Technical Director
Philip MARIN
National Coach Men
David PEREZ
National Coach Women
Wayne CASIMIRO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Marlon KUYLEN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Omario CONTRERAS
Referee Coordinator
Omario CONTRERAS
Futsal Coordinator
Earl TRAPP
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
180
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
181
Chad
Chad
920.37
182
Belize
Belize
918.68
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
184
Bhutan
Bhutan
913.02
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
15 Mar 2024
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024