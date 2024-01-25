Football Federation of Belize

Football Federation of Belize
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.footballfederationbelize.com

Address

26 Hummingbird Highway,

Belmopan,

P.O. Box 1742,

BELIZE CITY

Belize

Contact

Phone: +501-822/3410

Email:ffb@footballfederationbelize.bz

Fax: +501-822/3377

Organisation

President

Sergio CHUC

Vice President

Cruz GAMEZ

Marlon KUYLEN

General Secretary

Earl JONES

Media And Communication Manager

John PALACIO

Technical Director

Philip MARIN

National Coach Men

David PEREZ

National Coach Women

Wayne CASIMIRO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Marlon KUYLEN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Omario CONTRERAS

Referee Coordinator

Omario CONTRERAS

Futsal Coordinator

Earl TRAPP

Belize Ranking

Belize Men's Ranking
Belize Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
180
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
922.25
181
Chad
Chad
Chad
920.37
182
Belize
Belize
Belize
918.68
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
184
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
913.02

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation of Belize

Updates from the Football Federation of Belize

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
FIFA Foundation signs landmark MoU in Belize - branded shirts
FIFA Foundation Impact Map
FIFA Foundation signs landmark MoU in Belize
11 Jul 2023
Digital Education Programme
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation launches tender for Digital Education Programme
21 Jun 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino at XXII UNCAF Ordinary Congress on February 24, 2023 in Antigua, Guatemala. (Photo by Salvadoran Football Association)
President
Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2026™ will ‘change the balance in football’
25 Feb 2023
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 17: FIFA Technical Consultant Juan Pablo Ángel poses with attendees for a group photo during Football for Schools at Princess Ramada Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
Football for Schools
Top marks for Football For Schools in 2022
28 Dec 2022
Related Stories
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 17: Students during Football for Schools at Princess Ramada Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
President
FIFA President meets Belize Prime Minister
Deputy Prime Minister of Belize, Cordel Hyde with FIFA Delegation
President
FIFA President impressed by progress during visit to Belize
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 17: FIFA Technical Consultant Juan Pablo Ángel poses with attendees for a group photo during Football for Schools at Princess Ramada Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
Football for Schools
FIFA Football for Schools funds development project in Belize
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 24: General view of the FIFA Headquarter on February 24, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Gordon Derrick
Live Your Goals Litauen
Football Development
Live Your Goals brings a sparkle to participants' eyes
Live Your Goals Festival: Ruanda
Football Development
Live Your Goals making African impact