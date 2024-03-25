Bermuda Football Association
Official Sitewww.bermudafa.com
Address
1 BFA Way,
DV02 Devonshire
Bermuda
Contact
Phone: +1-441/295 2199
Email:bfa@bermudafootball.com
Fax: +1-441/295 0773
Organisation
President
Mark WADE
Vice President
Shannon BURGESS
General Secretary
David SABIR
Treasurer
Raymond JONES
Media And Communication Manager
Ajani TUCKER
Technical Director
Maurice LOWE
National Coach Men
Michael FINDLAY
National Coach Women
Naquita ROBINSON
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Crenstant WILLIAMS
Referee Coordinator
Crenstant WILLIAMS
Bermuda Men's Ranking
Bermuda Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
169
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
172
Malta
Malta
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
141
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1059.98
142
Guinea
Guinea
1057.39
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23
144
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
15 Mar 2024
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024