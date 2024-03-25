Bermuda Football Association

Bermuda Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.bermudafa.com

Address

1 BFA Way,

DV02 Devonshire

Bermuda

Contact

Phone: +1-441/295 2199

Email:bfa@bermudafootball.com

Fax: +1-441/295 0773

Organisation

President

Mark WADE

Vice President

Shannon BURGESS

General Secretary

David SABIR

Treasurer

Raymond JONES

Media And Communication Manager

Ajani TUCKER

Technical Director

Maurice LOWE

National Coach Men

Michael FINDLAY

National Coach Women

Naquita ROBINSON

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Crenstant WILLIAMS

Referee Coordinator

Crenstant WILLIAMS

Bermuda Ranking

Bermuda Men's Ranking
Bermuda Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
169
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
172
Malta
Malta
Malta
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
141
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1059.98
142
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1057.39
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23
144
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Bermuda Football Association

Updates from the Bermuda Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
19 Mar 2024
