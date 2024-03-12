Beninese Football Association

Beninese Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.febefoot.org

Address

Rue du boulevard Djassain,

Boîte postale 112,

01 3-ÈME ARRONDISSEMENT DE PORTO-NOVO

Benin

Contact

Phone: +229-20/214 142

Email:infofebefoot@yahoo.fr

Fax: +229-20/215 455

Organisation

President

Mathurin DE CHACUS

Vice President

Ayema PEDRO

Bruno DIDAVI

Koto GBIAN

Louis-Philippe HOUNDEGNON

General Secretary

Claude PAQUI

Treasurer

Koto GBIAN

Technical Director

Adolphe OGOUYON

National Coach Men

Gernot ROHR

National Coach Women

Symphorien TEHOU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Koto GBIAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Thomas BOKO

Referee Coordinator

Thomas BOKO

Benin Ranking

Benin Men's Ranking
Benin Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Benin
Benin
Benin
1225.10
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
150
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Benin
Benin
Benin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Beninese Football Association

Updates from the Beninese Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

FRANCE, PARIS - MARCH 11: Benin Sport Minister Benoît M. K. Dato and FIFA Member Associations Director Africa Gelson Fernandes pose for a photo during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on March 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
Benin's football development focus of Paris talks
12 Mar 2024
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the FIFA and WTO High Level MC13 Side-Event on Cotton on February 24, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Pike - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
World Trade Organization and FIFA reaffirm commitment to Cotton-4 plus African countries
24 Feb 2024
FRANCE, PARIS - JUNE 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and Football Federation of Ukraine President Andriy Pavelko hold a match ball during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on June 2, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki- FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).
President
Infantino hosts presidents of the Ukraine, Benin and Guinea-Bissau football associations
3 Jun 2022
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of the action during the African School Champions Cup 2022 Boy's Group Phase match between Democratic Republic Of Congo and Ethiopia on February 19, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
Festival atmosphere as African Schools Champions Cup opens in style
19 Feb 2022
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 18: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura with Senegal players during Safeguarding activity for PMAs ahead of the African School Champions Cup 2022 on February 18, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
FIFA Secretary General joins social development sessions in Kinshasa
19 Feb 2022
Related Stories
KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 17: DR Congo team celebrate during the team arrivals prior to the African School Champions Cup 2022 on February 17, 2022 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of Congo. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Development
African schools looking to emulate heroes on Kinshasa adventure
GRAND-POPO. BENIN - JULY 24: National Schools Tournament on July 24, 2021 in Grand-Popo, Benin. (Photo by Yanick Folly/FIFA).
Member Associations
Benin hosts landmark schools' tournament
GRAND-POPO. BENIN - JULY 24: Referee during the National Schools Tournament on July 24, 2021 in Grand-Popo, Benin. (Photo by Yanick Folly/FIFA).
+13
Organisation
National Schools Tournament in Benin
In Benin, equality between girls and boys is hindered by gender stereotypes, which don't allow girls to achieve what they are capable of. In order to challenge these social conventions, Plan International has set up female football teams in the communities and regions where we are active.....Together with our local partners, Plan International is strengthening the independence of girls and young women. Through the creation of girls' football teams, holding workshops on equal opportunities and setting up savings groups, we hope that young women in Benin are now better equipped to determine their own futures.
Football Development
Championnes: football for gender equality in Africa
FIFA president Gianni INFANTINO and Oswald OMEKY, Sports Minister of Benin.
+4
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Benin
+3
Football Development
FIFA gives backing to Benin’s school football championship