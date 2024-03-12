Beninese Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.febefoot.org
Address
Rue du boulevard Djassain,
Boîte postale 112,
01 3-ÈME ARRONDISSEMENT DE PORTO-NOVO
Benin
Contact
Phone: +229-20/214 142
Email:infofebefoot@yahoo.fr
Fax: +229-20/215 455
Organisation
President
Mathurin DE CHACUS
Vice President
Ayema PEDRO
Bruno DIDAVI
Koto GBIAN
Louis-Philippe HOUNDEGNON
General Secretary
Claude PAQUI
Treasurer
Koto GBIAN
Technical Director
Adolphe OGOUYON
National Coach Men
Gernot ROHR
National Coach Women
Symphorien TEHOU
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Koto GBIAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Thomas BOKO
Referee Coordinator
Thomas BOKO
Benin Ranking
Benin Men's Ranking
Benin Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Benin
Benin
1225.10
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
150
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Benin
Benin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
15 Mar 2024
