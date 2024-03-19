Burundian Football Association

Burundian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffb.bi

Address

Avenue Muyinga,

Boîte postale 3426,

BUJUMBURA

Burundi

Contact

Phone: +257/222 128 91

Email:ffburundi2020@gmail.com

Fax: +257/222 428 92

Organisation

President

Alexandre MUYENGE

Vice President

Arcade NIMUBONA

General Secretary

Jeremie MANIRAKIZA

Treasurer

Denis KARERA

Media And Communication Manager

Elvis MUTONI

Technical Director

Alphonse KANEGA

National Coach Men

Etienne NDAYIRAGIJE

National Coach Women

Olivier NIYUNGEKO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Evariste MURENGERANTWARI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jacqueline NDIMURUKUNDO

Referee Coordinator

Jacqueline NDIMURUKUNDO

Futsal Coordinator

Alexis HARIMENSHI

Updates from the Burundian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

