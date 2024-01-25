Bahamas Football Association

www.bahamasfa.net

Rosetta Street,

P.O. Box N-8434,

N.P. NASSAU

Bahamas

Phone: +1-242/322 4343

Email:frederick.lunn@bahamasfa.net

Fax: +1-242/328 4484

Anya JAMES

Dion PETERSON

Fred LUNN

Bruce SWAN

Nesley JEAN

Ricqea BAIN

Dianne FERREIRA-JAMES

Dianne FERREIRA-JAMES

Bahamas Ranking

Bahamas Men's Ranking
Bahamas Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
192
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
628.42

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Bahamas Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to "start to dream" after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 18: The Financial governance workshop Caribbean Bahamas on December 18, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Al Rahming/FIFA)
Member Associations
Caribbean member associations meet in the Bahamas for financial governance workshops
21 Dec 2023
Pitches Caribbean region - Bahamas
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA Forward gaining ground(s) in the Caribbean
14 Nov 2023
The players Omar Cordoba L, Cecilio Waterman C and Gabriel Torres of the Panama national team, Nationalteam celebrate a goal against Anguila, during a Group D match of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers to Qatar 2022, in the Rod Carew National Stadium, in Panama City, Panama, 05 June 2021. EFE / Bienvenido Velasco Anguila vs Panama ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBienvenidoxVelascox AME3600 20210606-637585440266415917
Tournaments
Big wins set up tense finale, T&T suffer shock exit
6 Jun 2021
Review of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 - Part 1
IR Iran
Bahamas 2017 in images
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - MAY 01: Gavin Christie of Bahamas applauds the supporters after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 group B match between NigeriaÂ and Iran at the National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park on May 1, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Christie: This was just the beginning for the Bahamas
Bahamas vs FIFA Beach Soccer All-Stars
Bahamas 4-1 Ecuador (Bahamas 2017)
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 09: David Trezeguet of France poses with the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at Kameha Zurich Hotel on January 9, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
