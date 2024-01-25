Bahamas Football Association
Official Sitewww.bahamasfa.net
Rosetta Street,
P.O. Box N-8434,
N.P. NASSAU
Bahamas
Phone: +1-242/322 4343
Email:frederick.lunn@bahamasfa.net
Fax: +1-242/328 4484
President
Anya JAMES
Vice President
Dion PETERSON
General Secretary
Fred LUNN
Technical Director
Bruce SWAN
National Coach Men
Nesley JEAN
National Coach Women
Ricqea BAIN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Dianne FERREIRA-JAMES
Referee Coordinator
Dianne FERREIRA-JAMES
Bahamas Ranking
Bahamas Men's Ranking
Bahamas Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
192
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
628.42
15 Mar 2024
