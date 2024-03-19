Football Australia

Football Australia
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.footballaustralia.com.au

Address

Locked Bag A4071,

NSW 1235 SYDNEY SOUTH

Australia

Contact

Phone: +61-2/8020 4000

Email:info@footballaustralia.com.au

Fax: +61-2/8020 4100

Organisation

President

Anter ISAAC

General Secretary

James JOHNSON

Treasurer

Mark FALVO

Media And Communication Manager

Peter FILOPOULOS

Technical Director

Trevor MORGAN

National Coach Men

Graham ARNOLD

National Coach Women

Tony GUSTAVSSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ray OLIVIER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Nathan MAGILL

Referee Coordinator

Mathew CHEESEMAN

Australia Ranking

Australia Men's Ranking
Australia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
21
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
Australia
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
Austria
1546.10

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
10
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
12
Australia
Australia
Australia
1888.93
13
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1873.36
14
Italy
Italy
Italy
1852.28

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Australia

Updates from the Football Australia

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Mary Fowler of the Matildas poses for selfies with fans after the AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match between Australia and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park on November 1, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA makes new women's football digital marketing course available to Member Associations
8 Mar 2024
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 21: Referee Casey Reibelt in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Costa Rica at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
The inspiration behind Casey Reibelt’s journey to the summit
7 Mar 2024
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA FEBRUARY 20: Football Australia’s FIFA Talent Development Scheme unveiling at the Home of the Matildas in Melbourne on Tuesday 20 February 2024. (Photo Aleks Kostadinoski/Football Australia)
Technical
Australia seek stars of tomorrow as Talent Development Scheme is unveiled
23 Feb 2024
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Angelo Marsiglia, Assistant Coach of Colombia, celebrates following victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Coaches reflect on a history-making month of football
26 Jan 2024
Related Stories
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) poses for a photo with Football Australia President Anter Isaac during a meeting on December 20, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Football Australia to build on FIFA Women’s World Cup™ legacy under new Chair, FIFA President says
The Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best Awards
Finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 confirmed
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: A general view during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images )
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA celebrates 100 days since FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Final
Natalie Tobin of Sydney FC holding the winning trophy celebrate after winning the A-League Women's Grand Final match between Western United and Sydney FC at CommBank Stadium on April 30, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Women's Football
World Cup afterglow showers glitter on rejuvenated A-League
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Observers Programme: Site Tour at FIFA Fan Festival on August 08, 2023 in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Observer programme delivers successful session at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™