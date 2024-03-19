Football Australia
Official Sitewww.footballaustralia.com.au
Address
Locked Bag A4071,
NSW 1235 SYDNEY SOUTH
Australia
Phone: +61-2/8020 4000
Email:info@footballaustralia.com.au
Fax: +61-2/8020 4100
President
Anter ISAAC
General Secretary
James JOHNSON
Treasurer
Mark FALVO
Media And Communication Manager
Peter FILOPOULOS
Technical Director
Trevor MORGAN
National Coach Men
Graham ARNOLD
National Coach Women
Tony GUSTAVSSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ray OLIVIER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Nathan MAGILL
Referee Coordinator
Mathew CHEESEMAN
Australia Ranking
Australia Men's Ranking
Australia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
21
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
1546.10
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
10
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
12
Australia
Australia
1888.93
13
Denmark
Denmark
1873.36
14
Italy
Italy
1852.28
15 Mar 2024
8 Mar 2024