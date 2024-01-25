Antigua and Barbuda Football Association

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.antiguafootball.com

Address

ABFA HQ,

PAYNTERS, ST. GEORGE

Antigua and Barbuda

Contact

Phone: +1-268/562 6012

Email:general.secretary@antiguafootball.org

Fax: +1-268/562 6016

Organisation

President

Everton GONSALVES

Vice President

Akeilah HILLHOUSE

Daryl MICHAEL

Gwen SALMON

General Secretary

Rohan HECTOR

Treasurer

Daryl MICHAEL

Media And Communication Manager

Troy GIBSON

Technical Director

Sowerby GOMES

National Coach Men

Mikele LEIGERTWOOD

National Coach Women

Astel JOSEPH

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rolston JAMES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Kelesha ANTOINE

Referee Coordinator

Kelesha ANTOINE

Futsal Coordinator

Sean SAMUEL

Antigua and Barbuda Ranking

Antigua and Barbuda Men's Ranking
Antigua and Barbuda Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
140
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1078.25
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
1072.66
142
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
178
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
829.84
179
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
820.81
180
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
812.65
181
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association

Updates from the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
Pitches Caribbean region - Bahamas
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA Forward gaining ground(s) in the Caribbean
14 Nov 2023
Tournaments
Sextet advance in Concacaf on tense final matchday
8 Jun 2021
There were several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying reached a conclusion.
Infantino visits FIFA development project in Antigua and Barbuda
Organisation
Infantino visits FIFA development project in Antigua and Barbuda
11 Aug 2019
