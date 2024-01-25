Antigua and Barbuda Football Association
Official Sitewww.antiguafootball.com
Address
ABFA HQ,
PAYNTERS, ST. GEORGE
Antigua and Barbuda
Phone: +1-268/562 6012
Email:general.secretary@antiguafootball.org
Fax: +1-268/562 6016
President
Everton GONSALVES
Vice President
Akeilah HILLHOUSE
Daryl MICHAEL
Gwen SALMON
General Secretary
Rohan HECTOR
Treasurer
Daryl MICHAEL
Media And Communication Manager
Troy GIBSON
Technical Director
Sowerby GOMES
National Coach Men
Mikele LEIGERTWOOD
National Coach Women
Astel JOSEPH
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rolston JAMES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Kelesha ANTOINE
Referee Coordinator
Kelesha ANTOINE
Futsal Coordinator
Sean SAMUEL
Antigua and Barbuda Ranking
Antigua and Barbuda Men's Ranking
Antigua and Barbuda Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
140
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1078.25
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
1072.66
142
Indonesia
Indonesia
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
178
Burundi
Burundi
829.84
179
Curaçao
Curaçao
820.81
180
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
812.65
181
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
801.25
182
Eswatini
Eswatini
791.04
15 Mar 2024
