Football Federation American Samoa

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffas.as

Address

Pago Park,

P.O. Box 982413,

96799 PAGO PAGO

American Samoa

Contact

Phone: +684/644 7104

Email:footballamericansamoa@gmail.com

Fax: +684/644 7102

Organisation

President

Alex GODINET

Vice President

Sandra FRUEAN

General Secretary

Tavita TAUMUA

Treasurer

Amio LUVU-MAVAEGO

Technical Director

Ruben LUVU

National Coach Men

Ruben LUVU

National Coach Women

Ruben LUVU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sione MAU

Referee Coordinator

Sione MAU

Futsal Coordinator

Talalelei FAALAVAAU

American Samoa Ranking

American Samoa Men's Ranking
American Samoa Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
186
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
187
Macau
Macau
Macau
896.62
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
147
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
150
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation American Samoa

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

