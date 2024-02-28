Football Federation American Samoa
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ffas.as
Address
Pago Park,
P.O. Box 982413,
96799 PAGO PAGO
American Samoa
Contact
Phone: +684/644 7104
Email:footballamericansamoa@gmail.com
Fax: +684/644 7102
Organisation
President
Alex GODINET
Vice President
Sandra FRUEAN
General Secretary
Tavita TAUMUA
Treasurer
Amio LUVU-MAVAEGO
Technical Director
Ruben LUVU
National Coach Men
Ruben LUVU
National Coach Women
Ruben LUVU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sione MAU
Referee Coordinator
Sione MAU
Futsal Coordinator
Talalelei FAALAVAAU
American Samoa Ranking
American Samoa Men's Ranking
American Samoa Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
186
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
187
Macau
Macau
896.62
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
147
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
150
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
15 Mar 2024
