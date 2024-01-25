Aruban Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.avbaruba.com

Address

Technical Centre "ANGEL BOTTA",

Shaba 24,

P.O. Box 376,

NOORD

Aruba

Contact

Phone: +297/587 7357

Email:info@avbaruba.com

Fax: +297/587 6496

Organisation

President

Egbert LACLE

Vice President

Geeta KHEMLANI

General Secretary

Dyane WIERSMA

Technical Director

David ABDUL

National Coach Men

Marvic BERMUDEZ

National Coach Women

Veron ALBERTSZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Monique RAS

Referee Coordinator

Monique RAS

Aruba Ranking

Aruba Men's Ranking
Aruba Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
183
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
772.72
184
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
771.47
185
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
737.24
186
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
735.87
187
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
717.41

15 Mar 2024