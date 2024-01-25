Aruban Football Association
Official Sitewww.avbaruba.com
Address
Technical Centre "ANGEL BOTTA",
Shaba 24,
P.O. Box 376,
NOORD
Aruba
Phone: +297/587 7357
Email:info@avbaruba.com
Fax: +297/587 6496
President
Egbert LACLE
Vice President
Geeta KHEMLANI
General Secretary
Dyane WIERSMA
Technical Director
David ABDUL
National Coach Men
Marvic BERMUDEZ
National Coach Women
Veron ALBERTSZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Monique RAS
Referee Coordinator
Monique RAS
Aruba Ranking
Aruba Men's Ranking
Aruba Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
183
Andorra
Andorra
772.72
184
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
771.47
185
Aruba
Aruba
737.24
186
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
735.87
187
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
15 Mar 2024
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
Men's Ranking
Argentina widen the gap while Guinea-Bissau, Aruba and Albania make headway
21 Sept 2023
