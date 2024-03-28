Argentinian Football Association
Official Sitewww.afa.org.ar
Address
Viamonte 1366/76,
1053 BUENOS AIRES
Argentina
Phone: +54-11/4371 9400
Email:gerencia@afa.org.ar
Fax: +54-11/4375 4410
President
Claudio TAPIA
Vice President
Carlos MONTANA
David GARZON
Guillermo RAED
Jorge AMEAL
Marcelo ACHILE
Rodolfo DONOFRIO
General Secretary
Victor BLANCO
Treasurer
Pablo TOVIGGINO
Media And Communication Manager
Jose LEMME
Technical Director
Luis CASTRO
National Coach Men
Lionel SCALONI
National Coach Women
German PORTANOVA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Federico BELIGOY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Federico BELIGOY
Referee Coordinator
Sergio GARCIA
Futsal Coordinator
Gustavo LORENZO
Argentina Ranking
Argentina Men's Ranking
Argentina Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
1
Argentina
Argentina
1855.20
2
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
31
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27
32
Wales
Wales
1663.66
33
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48
15 Mar 2024
