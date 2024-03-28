Argentinian Football Association

Argentinian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.afa.org.ar

Address

Viamonte 1366/76,

1053 BUENOS AIRES

Argentina

Contact

Phone: +54-11/4371 9400

Email:gerencia@afa.org.ar

Fax: +54-11/4375 4410

Organisation

President

Claudio TAPIA

Vice President

Carlos MONTANA

David GARZON

Guillermo RAED

Jorge AMEAL

Marcelo ACHILE

Rodolfo DONOFRIO

General Secretary

Victor BLANCO

Treasurer

Pablo TOVIGGINO

Media And Communication Manager

Jose LEMME

Technical Director

Luis CASTRO

National Coach Men

Lionel SCALONI

National Coach Women

German PORTANOVA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Federico BELIGOY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Federico BELIGOY

Referee Coordinator

Sergio GARCIA

Futsal Coordinator

Gustavo LORENZO

Argentina Ranking

Argentina Men's Ranking
Argentina Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
1
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
1855.20
2
France
France
France
1845.44
3
England
England
England
1800.05
4
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
31
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27
32
Wales
Wales
Wales
1663.66
33
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48

15 Mar 2024

