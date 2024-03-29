Angolan Football Association
Official Sitewww.faf.co.ao
Address
Av. Pedro de Castr,
Casa S/Nº,
Bairro da Mitcha - Lubango,
3449 Luanda
Angola
Contact
Phone: +244-222/ 264 948
Organisation
President
Artur SILVA
Vice President
Jose MACAIA
Jose MIGUEL
Osvaldo SATURNINO
Paulo NETO
General Secretary
Fernando COSTA
Treasurer
Antonio SIMAO
Media And Communication Manager
Arlindo OLIVEIRA
Technical Director
Joao GOMES
National Coach Men
Pedro GONCALVES
National Coach Women
Sousa GARCIA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jorge FERNANDES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Inacio MANUEL CANDIDO
Referee Coordinator
Jorge FERNANDES
Futsal Coordinator
Noe MIGUEL
Angola Ranking
Angola Men's Ranking
Angola Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Uganda
Uganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
147
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
150
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
15 Mar 2024
