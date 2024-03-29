Angolan Football Association

Angolan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.faf.co.ao

Address

Av. Pedro de Castr,

Casa S/Nº,

Bairro da Mitcha - Lubango,

3449 Luanda

Angola

Contact

Phone: +244-222/ 264 948

Email:info.fafootball@gmail.com

Organisation

President

Artur SILVA

Vice President

Jose MACAIA

Jose MIGUEL

Osvaldo SATURNINO

Paulo NETO

General Secretary

Fernando COSTA

Treasurer

Antonio SIMAO

Media And Communication Manager

Arlindo OLIVEIRA

Technical Director

Joao GOMES

National Coach Men

Pedro GONCALVES

National Coach Women

Sousa GARCIA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jorge FERNANDES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Inacio MANUEL CANDIDO

Referee Coordinator

Jorge FERNANDES

Futsal Coordinator

Noe MIGUEL

Angola Ranking

Angola Men's Ranking
Angola Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
147
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
150
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Angolan Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

