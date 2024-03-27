Algerian Football Association

Algerian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.faf.dz

Address

Chemin Ahmed Ouaked,

BP 39,

16000 DELY-IBRAHIM, ALGIERS

Algeria

Contact

Phone: +213-21/984 307

Email:faffoot@yahoo.fr

Fax: +213-21/984 308

Organisation

President

Walid SADI

Vice President

El Amine MESLOUG

Nacer CHAREB

General Secretary

Nadir BOUZENAD

Treasurer

Djamil OULD AMMAR

Media And Communication Manager

Aboud SALAH-BEY

Technical Director

Ameur MANSOUL

National Coach Men

Vladimir PETKOVIC

National Coach Women

Farid BENSTITI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mehdi ABID CHAREF

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Abdelhak ETCHIALI

Referee Coordinator

Djamel HAIMOUDI

Futsal Coordinator

Abdelkader BOUTEIBA

Algeria Ranking

Algeria Men's Ranking
Algeria Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
42
Chile
Chile
Chile
1489.82
43
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
44
Panama
Panama
Panama
1475.62
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1472.73

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
82
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1272.15
83
Senegal
Senegal
Senegal
1267.27
84
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria
1264.25
85
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bahrain
1254.12

15 Mar 2024

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Vladimir Petkovic, Head Coach of Algeria, and his backroom staff line up prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Petkovic aiming to follow in Halilhodzic’s footsteps and take Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup
24 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
Related Stories
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Yacine Brahimi and Mohammed Belaili of Algeria celebrate victory in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Quarter-Final match between Morocco and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Algeria gets FIFA Series green light
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 24: A view of the Football Unites the World flag alongside the FIFA flag during the FTC Women's Football Filming at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Tournaments & Events
FIFA Series international friendlies pilot project to commence in March 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 10: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Algerian Football Federation President Walid Sadi during a meeting with the Algerian Football Federation at HoF, Home of FIFA on October 10, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino welcomes new Algerian Football Association President to the Home of FIFA
Algerian technical team in the TDS workshop
Algeria
Participants applaud success of Algiers Knowledge Exchange workshop