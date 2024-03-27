Algerian Football Association
Official Sitewww.faf.dz
Address
Chemin Ahmed Ouaked,
BP 39,
16000 DELY-IBRAHIM, ALGIERS
Algeria
Phone: +213-21/984 307
Email:faffoot@yahoo.fr
Fax: +213-21/984 308
President
Walid SADI
Vice President
El Amine MESLOUG
Nacer CHAREB
General Secretary
Nadir BOUZENAD
Treasurer
Djamil OULD AMMAR
Media And Communication Manager
Aboud SALAH-BEY
Technical Director
Ameur MANSOUL
National Coach Men
Vladimir PETKOVIC
National Coach Women
Farid BENSTITI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mehdi ABID CHAREF
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Abdelhak ETCHIALI
Referee Coordinator
Djamel HAIMOUDI
Futsal Coordinator
Abdelkader BOUTEIBA
Algeria Ranking
Algeria Men's Ranking
Algeria Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
42
Chile
Chile
1489.82
43
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
44
Panama
Panama
1475.62
45
Romania
Romania
1472.73
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
82
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1272.15
83
Senegal
Senegal
1267.27
84
Algeria
Algeria
1264.25
85
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahrain
Bahrain
1254.12
15 Mar 2024
Football Development
Petkovic aiming to follow in Halilhodzic’s footsteps and take Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup
24 Mar 2024