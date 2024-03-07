Anguilla Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.anguillafa.com
Address
2 Queen Elizabeth Ave,
P.O. Box 1318,
AI-2640 THE VALLEY
Anguilla
Contact
Phone: +1-264/497 7323
Email:afa@anguillafa.com
Organisation
President
Girdon CONNOR
Vice President
Kevin HAWLEY
General Secretary
Jameel ROCHESTER
Media And Communication Manager
Denecia NILES
Technical Director
Colin JOHNSON
National Coach Men
Keith JEFFREY
National Coach Women
Ben GOODEN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bernard WATTLEY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Malcolm RAMSEY
Referee Coordinator
Bernard WATTLEY
Anguilla Ranking
Anguilla Men's Ranking
Anguilla Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
796.78
209
Anguilla
Anguilla
785.69
210
San Marino
San Marino
741.61
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
186
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
735.87
187
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
15 Mar 2024
