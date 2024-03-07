Anguilla Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.anguillafa.com

Address

2 Queen Elizabeth Ave,

P.O. Box 1318,

AI-2640 THE VALLEY

Anguilla

Contact

Phone: +1-264/497 7323

Email:afa@anguillafa.com

Organisation

President

Girdon CONNOR

Vice President

Kevin HAWLEY

General Secretary

Jameel ROCHESTER

Media And Communication Manager

Denecia NILES

Technical Director

Colin JOHNSON

National Coach Men

Keith JEFFREY

National Coach Women

Ben GOODEN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bernard WATTLEY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Malcolm RAMSEY

Referee Coordinator

Bernard WATTLEY

Anguilla Ranking

Anguilla Men's Ranking
Anguilla Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
796.78
209
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
785.69
210
San Marino
San Marino
San Marino
741.61

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
186
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
735.87
187
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71

15 Mar 2024