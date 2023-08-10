Afghanistan Football Federation

Afghanistan Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.aff.org.af

Address

P.O. Box 128,

KABUL

Afghanistan

Contact

Phone: +93-75/2023 770

Email:relations.aff@gmail.com

Fax: +93-75/2023 770

Organisation

President

Mohammad KARGAR

General Secretary

Behram SIDDIQUI

Treasurer

Abdul HAQ FAIZI

Media And Communication Manager

Mohammed HASHIMI

Technical Director

Mohammad RAUFI

National Coach Men

Ashley WESTWOOD

National Coach Women

Wahidullah WAHIDI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Delawar KHALED

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Hamed MAIWAND

Referee Coordinator

Hamed MAIWAND

Afghanistan Ranking

Afghanistan Men's Ranking
Afghanistan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
156
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: FIFA and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) have invited refugees, who have settled in Australia, to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Social Impact
Refugees Unite for Peace at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
10 Aug 2023
We meet one of the female football players forced to flee Afghanistan in 2021 – and hear how her connection to the beautiful game gave her a new start in life.
Social Impact
I am so much more than just a ‘refugee’
20 Jun 2023
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAFA President and Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) President Rustam Emomali (R) pose for a photo with pennants during the 8th CAFA Congress on May 02, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo Courtesy by FA Tajikistan Media Department)
President
FIFA President congratulates CAFA President on re-election
3 May 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino pictured with FIFA Chief Social Responsibility & Education Officer Joyce Cook
President
FIFA President calls on global football community to show solidarity with Afghan refugees
26 Oct 2021
The triumphant Uzbekistan U-20 squad at the CAFA U-20 Championship in Tajikistan
Women's Football
Women's football in Central Asia back on track after pandemic
27 Jun 2021
