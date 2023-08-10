Afghanistan Football Federation
Information
Official Sitewww.aff.org.af
Address
P.O. Box 128,
KABUL
Afghanistan
Contact
Phone: +93-75/2023 770
Email:relations.aff@gmail.com
Fax: +93-75/2023 770
President
Mohammad KARGAR
General Secretary
Behram SIDDIQUI
Treasurer
Abdul HAQ FAIZI
Media And Communication Manager
Mohammed HASHIMI
Technical Director
Mohammad RAUFI
National Coach Men
Ashley WESTWOOD
National Coach Women
Wahidullah WAHIDI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Delawar KHALED
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Hamed MAIWAND
Referee Coordinator
Hamed MAIWAND
Afghanistan Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
156
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
