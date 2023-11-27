Boston makes FIFA World Cup memories with Tartan Army takeover and Dembélé hat-trick

Boston, Massachusetts was the site of seven FIFA World Cup 2026™ games, including France’s quarter-final win over Morocco on 9 July

Boston Stadium was filled to 99.6% capacity during its second stint as a FIFA World Cup™ host

Ousmane Dembélé’s 32-minute hat trick and Scotland’s Tartan Army takeover were among the historic highlights

Boston’s electric seven-match run as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City featured everything about the planet’s most popular sporting event that captures humanity’s collective imagination.

There were show-stopping displays by the game’s biggest stars. There were noteworthy milestones and achievements for several up-and-coming nations. There was a historic knockout-stage upset and a climactic quarter-final between two title contenders. And it all played out at Boston Stadium before colourful, cacophonous crowds that exemplified the very best of football’s unique fan culture.

Ten teams from five different confederations graced the Boston Stadium pitch, which showcased the diverse array of nations competing at the unprecedented 48-team event. Boston’s first match was the Group C tilt on 13 June between Haiti and Scotland, two teams that had waited a combined 80 years to compete on the FIFA World Cup stage. Haiti (52 years) proved it belonged before a sell-out crowd and a global TV audience, while Scotland (28 years) prevailed with a first-half goal from John McGinn.

Scotland’s celebration lasted days, and the friendly fervour of the Tartan Army, who overwhelmed Boston with their enthusiasm and creativity, became one of the stories of the tournament. From their two matches at Boston Stadium, to their boisterous takeover of the Fenway Park baseball stadium and Boston Harbour, Scotland’s fans demonstrated the unifying power of the FIFA World Cup in microcosm. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was so inspired that on 24 June, she entered into a Letter of Intent to make “Beantown” and Glasgow twin cities.

Boston’s turn in the FIFA World Cup 2026 spotlight ended on 9 July with a mouthwatering quarter-final match between France and Morocco. A reprise of their semi-final meeting four years ago in Qatar, the Boston showdown also tilted Les Bleus’ way, as Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé scored sensational goals in France’s 2-0 triumph.

Overall, the seven games at Boston Stadium averaged 63,898 fans, or an impressive 99.6% of the venue’s tournament capacity. Those fans were treated to matches and moments that will leave life-long memories.

During the Iraq v Norway game on 16 June, Aymen Hussein sparked celebrations in the stands and throughout his homeland when he netted just the second goal in Iraq’s FIFA World Cup history. But Norway, competing in the tournament for the first time since France 1998, ran out 4-1 winners thanks in part to a brace from the irrepressible Erling Haaland.

In Morocco’s 1-0 win over Scotland three days later, talisman Achraf Hakimi set the record (which he since surpassed) for career appearances by an African player at the FIFA World Cup with 12. On 23 June, African football made headlines again as Ghana earned a deserved 0-0 draw with England.

Dembélé then ensured Boston’s run of tight, white-knuckle matches ended with a flourish on 26 June as he scored the second-earliest hat-trick in FIFA World Cup history. The reigning Best FIFA Men’s Player struck three times in just 32 minutes as France surged past Norway 4-1 and clinched top spot in Group I. Dembélé’s was the third hat-trick of the competition.

Boston then staged a stunner, as Paraguay engineered one of the shocks of the tournament in a round of 16 contest on 29 June. Germany’s Kai Havertz brought his side level after Paraguay’s Julio Enciso had scored toward the end of the first half. But La Albirroja held their nerve in the ensuing shoot-out, prevailing in six gripping rounds. It was the first time Germany had been eliminated on penalties in their glittering FIFA World Cup history.

Boston’s FIFA Fan Festival, which was held at City Hall Plaza, ran for just over two weeks and attracted more than 175,000 fans to the iconic downtown square.