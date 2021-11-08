Ooredoo signs up as Regional Supporter of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™

Ooredoo named Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Operator

Relationship builds on previous FIFA Club World Cup™ agreements

Telecommunications company Ooredoo has been unveiled as the Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Operator of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™.

The Qatari operator’s agreement strengthens the company’s long-standing commitment to FIFA’s leading events. Ooredoo was also a National Supporter of the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™ in Qatar.

Nick Brown, FIFA’s Director of Commercial Revenue, said: “We are delighted that Ooredoo has returned, this time as a Regional Supporter, for these two amazing tournaments in Qatar. With Ooredoo by our side, we are looking forward to hosting memorable events that will connect followers of the beautiful game in Qatar and across the globe.”

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Thani, the Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said: “We are beyond proud to be working with FIFA again, this time as a key supporter of the biggest sporting event in the world and of the biggest football event in the region.”

“All eyes will be on Qatar over the next couple of months and in 2022 as our country is propelled onto the global sporting stage. This is an opportunity for Ooredoo to cement our leadership in innovation and telecommunications, promote our country as a major sporting hub, and celebrate football, the most popular sport in the world,” he added.

“We are honoured to be supporting our country in providing an unrivalled fan experience for all, and we look forward with great excitement to some incredible football.”

Ooredoo delivers mobile, fixed and broadband internet services that are tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 will feature 16 of the region’s top national teams from 30 November to 18 December 2021 and will serve as a dress rehearsal for next year’s FIFA World Cup™, which will take place from 21 November to 18 December 2022.